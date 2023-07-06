Irish banks' Revolut rival Synch is delayed further

Synch Payments was established in 2020 by AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank
Irish banks' Revolut rival Synch is delayed further

The Synch app received approval from Ireland's competition authority last year but the company confirmed that it also requires approval under EU payment regulations.

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 17:29
Alan Healy

Plans by Ireland's main banks for a digital payments app to rival Revolut have been delayed again.

Synch Payments confirmed that it has been informed by the Central Bank of Ireland that it needs regulatory approval before it can launch.

Synch was established in 2020 by AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC to create a mobile payment app for all consumers and businesses in Ireland. ​While KBC has decided to exit the Irish banking market, plans for the app are continuing. 

It received approval from Ireland's competition authority last year but the company confirmed that it also requires approval under EU payment regulations.

"Synch intends to submit an application to the Central Bank for authorisation as an Account Information Services Provider (AISP) and as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) as soon as possible with a view to Synch entering the market next year," a spokesperson for the company said.

"While this additional regulatory requirement pushes out the planned market launch, once approval is in place, it will provide the additional assurance that is increasingly demanded by consumers and retailers of payment providers. Synch remains focused on bringing its innovative and simple to use app to market as soon as possible."

Read More

Explainer: The new mobile payments app set to rival Revolut

More in this section

Meta launches Twitter rival Threads, but not in Ireland or Europe Meta launches Twitter rival Threads, but not in Ireland or Europe
The Threads app Meta’s Threads app will not launch in EU on regulatory concerns
New Meta app Threads ‘first credible threat’ to Twitter New Meta app Threads ‘first credible threat’ to Twitter
#BankingOrganisation: Synch PaymentsOrganisation: Central Bank of IrelandOrganisation: AIBOrganisation: Bank of IerlandOrganisation: Permanent TSB
<p>Facebook parent company Meta has launched Threads (PA)</p>

Threads: What is it, can it rival Twitter and what are the risks?

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd