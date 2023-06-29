Syntech VR Head Strap with Battery Pack: Comfort, stability, and extended gameplay

The Syntech VR head strap with battery pack is designed to enhance VR headsets' comfort, stability, and battery life. This accessory, tailored for the Oculus Quest 2, offers exceptional design, performance, and quality compared to the stock Quest 2 stock strap. It has received the prestigious 2023 Red Dot award for its excellent product design. Despite all the accolades, the Syntech costs less than half the Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery.

Design

The head strap with battery pack incorporates a unique snap-fit connection design, alleviating head pressure and providing flexibility for battery detachment while retaining the head strap. It doesn’t come assembled out of the box, but it only took me 10 minutes to assemble it and replace it with my stock strap.

You must remove the original strap, which is easy enough, then snap-fit and assemble the upgraded Syntech strap. It’s a direct replacement with no modifications required.

The battery pack has a special mount on the back of the strap and snaps into place. You can easily remove the battery pack to charge it separately or while on the head strap. The battery pack connects to the Quest’s USB-C charging port using the supplied orange USB-C to USB-C cable.

Features and comfort

The padding at the back and extra strap over the top dramatically improves comfort by balancing the weight and taking the pressure of the headset off your face. With its flexible 60-degree adjustable design, the Syntech VR Elite Strap ensures easy installation and removal of the VR headset. The rotating capability allows the headset to rest conveniently on the forehead.

I found I could wear the headset for extended VR sessions without discomfort to my face or the bridge of my nose. It makes the headset more comfortable and easier to adjust, which is great when switching between people, but it’s also much heavier. That said, I had no problem wearing it for energetic games like Beat Saber while swiping in every direction like a madman.

To enhance stability, the head strap incorporates a removable soft cotton strap that relieves pressure on the head. Hydrous thermoplastic synthetic resin and skin-friendly soft pads at each support point further enhance comfort during extended VR sessions. I think the cushioned padding that rests against the back of your head significantly assists in keeping it securely in position, which is a major bonus when playing action games.

Performance

The battery pack's capacity is 10,000mAh, enabling two charges for the Quest 2 and extending battery life to approximately 4-6 hours. However, note that high-power applications may impact battery performance. I never use the headset for more than an hour at a time, so the battery life on the headset is usually good enough for my VR gaming sessions. However, battery life becomes a major issue when I have friends over and we’re passing the headset around. The upgraded Syntech VR head strap and battery pack's extra capacity and comfort is a game-changer.

Verdict

The Syntech VR Elite Strap with Battery Pack is a remarkable addition to the Meta Quest 2 accessory market. Its comfortable design, long battery life, and safety features make it a reliable choice for all VR enthusiasts. Priced at €48 on Amazon UK, this accessory provides excellent value with a battery capacity twice that of many competing products. The Syntech VR Elite Strap enhances the overall VR experience, ensuring hours of immersive gameplay. Highly recommended.