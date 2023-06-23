Entrepreneurial managers key to success, says Aspira boss

Project managers who adopt an entrepreneurial are more likely to inspire their teams, achieve more for their business and gain greater work satisfaction for themselves, says Gillian Whelan, managing director of Aspira.

An IT consulting company, Aspira works on optimising IT solutions with clients across sectors both public and private, from utilities and energy to banking and pharma. In an era of widespread adoption of automation and AI, it is important to have skilled managers to effectively integrate these evolutions into a business.

Aspira has developed a bespoke Entrepreneurial Project Management training programme that can be customised based on each client’s project methodology and processes, and teaches experienced project managers how to deliver true business value to their organisation by delivering projects with an entrepreneurial mindset.

“Entrepreneurial Project Management means delivering true project business value outcomes,” said Gillian Whelan. “AI and automation are rapidly changing how we all work. The genie is out of the bottle, so we are all rapidly learning how to adapt.

“There are many positives in this era of change. For instance, AI allows us to analyse data quicker, improving fraud detection by picking up on any anomalies in data, any unusual spending. From a risk management perspective, these changes are very positive.”

Whelan says that pharma companies are also using enhanced data analytics to identify any anomalies in production. Aspira works with companies to use new tech such as AI and robotics to enhance outcomes in production and across their business.

The adoption of automation technologies, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), has been increasing steadily. Aspira is now introducing RPA to provide a range of offerings to its clients.

Businesses are working to engage with the positives that automation brings, and vying to remain competitive. Having people with the right skills is a growing challenge for businesses.

For instance, the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector is dealing with the demand to increase efficiency in processes whilst struggling with a shortage of skilled professionals.

Key to adopting any innovation in new technology is having skilled managers to drive this change. This is the reason why Aspira has developed its new Entrepreneurial Project Management training programme.

Tech research firm Gartner notes: “Project managers who demonstrate entrepreneurial skills are 1.7 times more effective at achieving business outcomes than those who don’t.”

Gillian Whelan said: “Project management is a dynamic field that requires a diverse set of skills to be successful. One of the most important skills for project managers is entrepreneurship. While it may seem like an odd skill to associate with project management, there are many reasons why it is essential for project managers to possess entrepreneurial skills.

“Entrepreneurial skills help project managers to be more proactive and innovative,” she said. “Entrepreneurs take risks and create new opportunities. Entrepreneurial skills also help project managers to be more adaptable and flexible. Project managers need to be able to pivot quickly and make adjustments on the fly.”

Ms Whelan said that entrepreneurs are accustomed to working in a constantly changing environment, and they are better equipped to handle unexpected challenges. Entrepreneurial skills help project managers to be more collaborative and team-oriented.

Ms Whelan said that, in her experience, entrepreneurial project managers are laser-focused on achieving their goals and are always looking for ways to improve their performance. They are more likely to set ambitious goals and work tirelessly to achieve them.

“Entrepreneurs understand that while they start out on their own, their success depends on their ability to collaborate. They know that they need to be able to build a strong team around them.

“A good project manager is also focused on achieving the best outcomes, and not just focused on the processes. Pharma companies are keenly aware of the key role that an entrepreneurial project manager can play in driving better outcomes.

“That’s what our training programme is focused upon. It helps project managers develop the skill sets they need to be more effective in their role.” In Aug 2022, Aspira joined forces with emagine, a European high-end business and IT consultancy. This merger has created significant and scalable opportunities for both emagine and Aspira.

Aspira has a strong reputation for its professional services and solutions in the European market, especially in Ireland and the Netherlands.

“In addition to shared learning, this will allow us to offer an integrated suite of IT consultancy services to a broader customer base,” said Gillian Whelan. “This partnership marks emagine’s entry into the Irish market, and is an exciting new phase for all involved. emagine’s long-standing expertise in professional services and in particular nearshoring services will complement and create new opportunities for our clients, consultants, employees, and partners.”