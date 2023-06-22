The Viofo A229 Duo: Enhanced safety and advanced features in a dashcam

The Viofo A229 Duo 2K + 2K front and rear camera dash cam is an upgraded version of its previous A129 series. Promising enhanced driving safety by providing high-resolution rear recording, this dash cam offers a range of features, including dual-band Wi-Fi, advanced parking modes, voice notifications, a built-in GPS mount, and the Sony Starvis sensor IMX335 for improved image clarity.

Design

The A229 Duo boasts a larger 2.4-inch HD display, setting it apart from Viofo's previous models with conventional 2-inch screens. This upgrade improves the live viewing experience and enhances heat dissipation and durability. However, the display doesn’t support touch, so you have to navigate via the buttons below the display.

The rear panel includes LED indicators for power and GPS status and the standard REC, MIC, and Wi-Fi indicators. With its compact design, slim coaxial rear cable, and miniature connectors, the A229 Duo makes it easy to install neat and hidden. The newly upgraded coaxial cable also reduces electromagnetic interference.

The dash cam includes a USB-C charging cable, which is great to see instead of the more dated mini USB.

The USB-C end of the cable is angled at 90 degrees, while the other is a standard USB-A. This allows great flexibility for vehicles with USB ports, but Viofo also includes a cigarette lighter adaptor with two-USB ports onboard.

The front camera can be angled vertically to achieve optimum viewing, but it’s best to test where you want to stick the dash cam on your windscreen since it doesn’t offer any left or right adjustments. Viofo included an optional Circular Polarising Lens with my review unit that snaps onto the front of the lens to reduce glare from the windscreen and thus improve clarity.

The mount sticks to the windscreen with double-sided 3M tape. The dash cam snaps into the mount, making it quick and easy to remove if needed.

Features

The A229 Duo supports Quad HD 1440P at 30fps on the front and rear cameras. In optimal lighting, this should be a good enough resolution to capture license plate numbers and incidents occurring behind their vehicles, providing additional safety and evidence in accidents, road rage, or tailgating cases.

Equipped with an F1.6 aperture lens and WDR technology, the dash cam can capture excellent detail in low-light conditions. However, many external factors will reduce image quality, including things like the weather.

The dual-band Wi-Fi options of 5GHz and 2.4GHz make it convenient to control and review videos using a smartphone or the Viofo app. The app allows access to the setup menu, viewing the live feed from front and rear cameras, playing recorded videos, and downloading or sharing video files. With an upgraded 5GHz Wi-Fi connection, the A229 Duo offers faster transfer speeds than traditional 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Viewing recorded files on my iPhone was immediate. Viofo also included an optional 64GB Viofo branded SD card (€27.09) with my review unit – it can take up to a 512GB micro SD card.

Playback on my phone was instant, but it took 6.5 minutes to download a 586MB file using the direct WiFi connection to the A229 Duo.

Configured with multiple language voice notifications, the A229 Duo assists in confirming settings and receiving alerts for events like video protection and memory card errors. The built-in GPS mount tracks route data, speed, and time, enabling accurate timestamps on recorded videos. It also synchronises the camera clock with GPS time for correct time stamping.

Optional extras

Although you don’t need any optional accessories for the A229, it’s good to have the choice. These include an external 3.5mm jack port microphone (€16.42) for clear audio recording during police stops or traffic incidents and the HK4 hardware kit (€14.77), which provides continuous power for parking monitoring and low voltage protection for the car's battery.

The Circular Polarising Lens reduces reflections and glare from windows and road surfaces, improving image quality and contrast. Additionally, the Bluetooth emergency remote control (€16.42) can be easily positioned for safe and convenient use while driving, instantly locking the current video clip or image with the press of a button.

Verdict

The Viofo A229 Duo is an innovative dash cam that offers advanced features to enhance driving safety and could provide reliable evidence of an incident. With its high-resolution rear camera, dual-band Wi-Fi, advanced parking modes, voice notifications, and additional accessories, it caters to drivers seeking comprehensive protection and convenience.

Considering its competitive price point and range of features, the A229 Duo is a compelling choice for drivers looking for a reliable and feature-rich dash cam.

Viofo A229 Duo Dashcam Viofo €209.83 with free shipping