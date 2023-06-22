Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station: A convenient gaming companion for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station offers a range of ports and compatibility with the recently released Asus ROG Ally, making it a decent option for new Ally owners. With its sleek design and versatile features, this docking station aims to enhance connectivity and provide a seamless gaming experience.

Design

Featuring a round base design, the Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station is made mostly from plastic but offers a stable and solid base to hold both the Ally and Steam Deck. The all-black design works great with the Steam Deck, while the stark contrast of the white Ally may not be to everyones liking.

Its minimalist appearance blends perfectly with my Steam Desk, and Syntech has promised it will work perfectly with the Ally, too, although I haven’t tried it. The inclusion of an anti-slip pad prevents the console from toppling over. Its lightweight and durable construction, incorporating ultra-high temperature laminated PCB and tough ABS+PC materials, makes it ideal for on-the-go gamers.

Features and bonus

The docking station offers a variety of ports to expand connectivity and reduce cable clutter. With an HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz output, gamers can enjoy a high-definition visual experience on compatible monitors or TVs.

The Gigabit Ethernet input ensures smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, allowing for quick downloads and online play. Of course, you don’t need to connect an Ethernet cable if you don’t want to, but it offers a more robust connection than WiFi. You also get three USB-A 3.0 outputs, and a USB-C 3.0 port enables seamless charging and connection of peripherals, enhancing the versatility of the docking station. This multi-port functionality is ideal for smartphones, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. The only niggle I have with the port selection is I would have liked an extra USB-C port, even at the expense of one of the USB-A ports.

Syntech includes a little bonus in the box, a pair of joystick caps. These funky orange caps fit perfectly over the joysticks and add grip and comfort to the Steam Deck. I assume this will also work on the ROG Ally, but I don't have one to test it.

Performance

The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station delivers on its promise of providing enhanced performance. The Ethernet port is a big plus for installing new games and latency in online games. I also find a direct connection to the network removes all of the issues you might have when connected over WiFi.

The 4K@60Hz output is great for more powerful gaming consoles like the ROG Ally, as it is more cable than the Steam Deck for running more games at 4K resolution and playable frame rates.

Additionally, the docking station's compatibility with the most protective cases/covers makes it a convenient option for gamers who want to protect their devices.

The Steam Deck supports up to 45W charging, while the ROG Ally has a more powerful 65W charger. The Syntech 6-1 supports both chargers and should supply near full power via the USB-C port. The charge cable from the dock to your console is short, making for a neat and tidy setup. It has a 90-degree bend so that it won’t strain your USB-C port.

Verdict

The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station is a valuable accessory for Steam Deck users who want to dock the console to a TV or monitor. It’s also good to see that it works on the Asus ROG Ally. Its ergonomic design, expandability, and high-quality construction make it a reliable and versatile choice. Its range of ports and compatibility with various devices simplifies connectivity and reduces cable clutter.

The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station for Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck is available for €36 (currently 20% off) on Amazon UK.