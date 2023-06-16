Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault to share power lunch in Paris Friday

The men’s combined fortunes amount to about $426bn (€389bn)
Musk is set to speak on Friday afternoon at the Viva Technology event in the French capital (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 12:01
Angelina Rascouet

The world’s two richest individuals will lunch together on Friday on the sidelines of a tech event in Paris.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, the CEO and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, are set to share the midday meal, Arnault told French TV news program Quotidien. Arnault’s eldest son Antoine will join, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The men’s combined fortunes amount to about $426bn (€389bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk recently surpassed Arnault to reclaim the title of the world’s wealthiest person after investors sold luxury stocks.

LVMH owns brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, major advertisers on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and also Twitter. Musk, who bought Twitter last year, recently hired Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal ad executive, to improve the company’s relationship with brands after the site lost business following his takeover.

Musk is set to speak on Friday afternoon at the Viva Technology event in the French capital, an annual gathering created by the ad agency Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, the economic and financial daily owned by LVMH.

Bloomberg

