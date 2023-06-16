Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault to share power lunch in Paris Friday

The world’s two richest individuals will lunch together on Friday on the sidelines of a tech event in Paris.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, the CEO and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, are set to share the midday meal, Arnault told French TV news program Quotidien. Arnault’s eldest son Antoine will join, according to a person familiar with the plans.