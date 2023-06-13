Tech firms falling out of favour amongst Irish students as places to work

Ireland's tech multinationals have lost ground as employers of choice for third-level students, while banking, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals are on the rise, according to new research.

A survey of more than 8,000 students across business and economics, IT, engineering, natural sciences, humanities, law, and medicine, shows technology firms are waning slightly in popularity as job losses and general uncertainty across the sector begin to have a knock-on impact on student preferences.

The research, published by Universum, shows Intel remains the first-choice employer for engineering students, while Pfizer has moved up three spots to second place. Boston Scientific and Jacobs Engineering have each moved up one place, taking fifth and sixth spot respectively.

At the same time, Google has dropped from second place in last year’s index to third place in 2023 and Microsoft has dropped four places this year, coming in at number seven.

Among business and economics students, interest in banking institutions is on the rise, with Bank of Ireland moving up one place into 12th position. Central Bank of Ireland has risen six places to come in at number 13 and Bank of America has risen seven places to come in at number 18.

Although Google and Apple remain in first and second place, Amazon has fallen by four places to come in at number 11, while Facebook is down by 11 places, coming in at number 19.

"Last year, with their reputation for innovation and also job security, global technology multinationals dominated the rankings," Steve Ward, business director of Universum said.

"In 2023, however, it looks like headlines around job losses at major tech companies, many of whom have their European headquarters here in Ireland, have begun to impact on student preferences."

“Just last month, we saw unemployment in Ireland fall to an all-time record low of 3.8%, eclipsing the low achieved in the early 2000s. This means that competition among recruiters has never been as high, which puts an onus on organisations to ensure their employer branding is attractive to Gen Z talent," Ward said.