Discover the universe: Limited-time offer on Vaonis Vespera Smart Telescope!

A Smart telescope that is entirely automated, user-friendly for beginners, and features an automatic go-to feature when users choose an object from the app.
Vespera Smart Telescope. Picture: Vaonis.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 12:18
Noel Campion

Vaonis, a leading innovator in astronomy technology, recently introduced a special limited-time offer on what they’re calling a revolutionary product, the Vespera Smart Telescope. From now until June 30th, astronomy enthusiasts and beginners have the opportunity to purchase the Vespera at a discounted price of €1,999, a significant reduction from its original price of €2,499. The company say this exclusive offer allows users to embark on a journey through the cosmos with unprecedented ease and convenience, making it an ideal time to explore the wonders of the Universe.

The Vespera Smart Telescope weighs less than 5 kg and is the lightest observation station available, designed to be a portable companion for stargazers. By seamlessly integrating the functionalities of a telescope and a camera, the Vespera simplifies the traditional telescope experience, providing users with an all-in-one solution.

With its advanced technology and a highly sensitive Sony CMOS built-in sensor, the Vespera can capture astrophotographs of deep sky objects such as galaxies, nebulae, clusters, and comets. The company says users can unleash their creativity with the Mosaic Mode, enabling them to create stunning panoramas of the Universe. Additionally, the Vespera Solar Filter ensures safe monitoring of the Sun's activity, adding versatility to its capabilities.

Vaonis say that setting up the Vespera Smart Telescope is a breeze, thanks to its fully automated system and the user-friendly mobile application, Singularity. Through the innovative Star Field Recognition technology, users can calibrate the telescope with ease, eliminating the need for extensive knowledge of the night sky. The mobile app, with its intuitive controls and navigation, provides a vast catalogue of stellar objects and personalized recommendations based on the user's location and the astronomical calendar.

The Vespera Smart Telescope boasts a Full HD Sony IMX462 sensor, guaranteeing exceptional low-light performance and minimising artefacts in images. Its quadruplet apochromatic refractor, meticulously designed by a team of skilled engineers, ensures precise optics without distortion, chromatic aberration, or astigmatism.

Visit the Vaonis website before June 30th to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Explore the depths of the Universe with the Vespera Smart Telescope:  Vaonis

