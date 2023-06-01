Apple App Store sees total sales rise by 29% to $1.1tn

Apple's App Store facilitated $1.1tn (€1.03tn) in developer billings and sales last year - a 29% rise on 2021.

In a report conducted by the Analysis Group and commissioned by Apple, it found that App Store developers generated $910bn from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising, and $104 billion for digital goods and services.

Apple is facing criticism that it wields too much power over the App Store by putting restrictions on developers and charging them a commission of as much as 30%. Citing the report, the iPhone maker said that 90% of sales went directly to developers with no commissions to Apple.

“As this report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement.

It is estimated that the iOS app economy supports around 2.4 million jobs in Europe, with key drivers in the business including travel and transport services following rebounding demand, as well as advertising spend in social media and retail apps.

Food delivery and pickup apps generated about $77bn in 2022, while ride-sharing services made roughly $48 billion. In addition, travel sales made on iOS apps increased by 84% in 2022, alongside a 45% increase in sales on ride-hailing apps.

The latest annual increase was an uptick from growth of 27% in 2021 and 2020, with small developers growing earnings by 71% between 2020 and 2022. In Europe, developers’ billings and sales since 2019 saw an above average increase of 116%, compared to 80% growth reported in the US.

Chief executive Cook will speak to Apple developers next week at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where he’s expected to unveil a mixed-reality headset that will have its own App Store.

The device represents Apple’s first major new product category since 2015, with the company needing the support of third-party app developers to make it a success.

With 1.8m available apps on the iOS Store, the Analysis Group study found that iOS users have downloaded apps more than 370 billion times from 2008 to 2022, with developers earning more than $320 billion in the same period.

“We’ve never been more hopeful about — or more inspired by — the incredible community of developers around the world,” said the Apple chief executive.