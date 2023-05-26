Canon launches EOS R100 and RF 28mm F2.8 STM: Capture precious moments with outstanding quality

Canon Europe has recently launched the EOS R100, an entry-level mirrorless camera designed to capture precious moments with family and friends. The company said that paired with the new RF 28mm F2.8 STM lens, this camera offers outstanding image quality in a compact and lightweight package.

The EOS R100 features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor, which should provide superior image and video quality compared to smartphones. The company went on to say the larger sensor allows for better colour reproduction, incredible detail, and the ability to shoot in low-light conditions. The camera also offers authentic bokeh, where the background is softly blurred, making the subject stand out.

Capture the moment

With the intelligent autofocus system of the EOS R range, the EOS R100 incorporates Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast and accurate subject detection. Whether using the viewfinder or the LCD screen, the camera can track people's eyes and focus on the action, ensuring sharp and well-focused images.

In terms of video capabilities, the EOS R100 surpasses smartphones and entry-level DSLRs. It can record 4K 25p video, bringing the benefits of the EOS R System to this user-friendly camera. It also supports Full HD video recording at 60 fps and 120 fps at 720p resolution, allowing for smooth slow-motion videos. The Dual Pixel CMOS AF enables face detection and eye tracking during video recording in Full HD.

Unlock your potential

Weighing only 356g, Canpon says the portable design of the EOS R100 makes it ideal for shooting on the move. Its comfortable grip, electronic viewfinder, intuitive controls, and guided user interface make it accessible for both amateurs and professionals. The camera includes creative assist features, such as adjusting background blur, brightness, contrast, and colour balance, empowering users to explore their creative potential.

Seamlessly connect and share

The EOS R100 is compatible with Canon's RF and RF-S lenses, which Canon says will provide users with a wide range of creative options. It can be paired with accessories such as RF lenses, microphones, and Speedlites, expanding the creative possibilities for users. Additionally, the camera supports connectivity and sharing through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can transfer images and videos to their smartphones using the Canon Camera Connect app, and they can operate the camera remotely or control it with the BR-E1 remote control.

Introducing Canon’s smallest and lightest RF prime lens

In addition to the EOS R100, Canon has introduced the RF 28mm F2.8 STM lens, the smallest and lightest lens in the RF range. This compact and lightweight lens is designed for travel and street photographers. With its versatile 28mm focal length and fast F2.8 maximum aperture, it is suitable for various shooting scenarios, including low light conditions and achieving shallow depth of field. The lens features a combined control and focus ring for easy adjustments and quick switching to manual focus. The STM motor enables quiet autofocus and smooth transitions between subjects.

Additional flexibility with Canon’s new OC-E4A

Canon has also introduced the OC-E4A, a cable for the multi-function shoe found on several EOS R System cameras. This cable allows advanced accessories, such as Speedlites, to be placed away from the hotshoe. It enables off-camera use, ensuring correct lighting when shooting vertically and reducing shadows and red-eye. The OC-E4A can also power devices like microphones and is designed to be used with the RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens.

Pricing

The EOS R100 is €769.99.

The RF 28mm F2.8 STM is €389.99.

The OC-E4A is €259.99 and is compatible with Canon’s EOS R3, EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R7, EOS R8, EOS R10, EOS R50.