Xiaomi unveils new AIoT products, including powerful robot vacuums and smart mobility devices

Xiaomi revealed new AIoT products to enhance the smart experience indoors and outdoors today at the 'Discover Xiaomi 2023' European launch event in Milan. Among the new products announced are four new vacuum cleaners, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10, S10, S10+, X10, and X10+; Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite, which expand the range of smart mobility products; and Xiaomi Pad 6, an all-in-one, powerful and versatile tablet ideal for work and play. The company stated that while not all of the newly announced products will be available immediately, their new portfolio of robot vacuums will be available in Ireland in May.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum models

“Xiaomi has always placed its users at the core by providing devices that aim to improve their daily lives, offering the best technology and an increasingly easy and engaging experience. With these new products, we renew our commitment to bring innovation and quality to the industry as we continue to expand our offering and optimise our product portfolio across Western Europe markets,” says Ou Wen, General Manager of Xiaomi Western Europe.

When it comes to household chores, an ever-increasing number of people are looking for products that can clean quickly, with the option of controlling the parameters via their smartphones. Today, Xiaomi brings four new products to European markets to meet every need, not only in terms of efficiency but also in terms of price. From entry-level to premium devices to give users the widest possible choice.

New Xiaomi Robot Vacuum: increasingly smart, increasingly easy

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10, the latest in Xiaomi's line of robot vacuum cleaners, is designed to simplify cleaning while ensuring top performance. Equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, it provides 180 minutes of autonomy on a single charge at maximum suction power.

Xiaomi said that combined with its intelligent base station, this versatile cleaning device is also specifically adapted to clean all types of floors thanks to a suction power of 4,000Pa. It is a perfect ally for thorough house cleaning, allowing users to enjoy some free time after a long working day.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 which expand the S-series and like all S-series and X-series products are equipped with LDS technology for planning an efficient cleaning path, regardless of the size and layout of the home. For those looking for a product with an ultra-slim design, but without sacrificing high suction power, there is Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 which allows easy access even under the sofa or bed.

All new models are certified by TÜV Rheinland, guaranteeing privacy protection for every user.

Prices and availability

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 - €307.95 and €249.99 for vacuum only. The early bird price will be available from May 22nd to May 28th at €249.99 including accessories.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 with accessories - €417.94 and €349.99 for vacuum only. The early bird price will be available from May 22nd to May 28th at €349.99 including accessories.

S10+ is €499.99 for vacuum only.

X10 is €549.99 for vacuum only.

X10+ is €999.99 for vacuum only.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter updates

Xiaomi also introduced the new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite, as well as the Xiaomi Pad 6. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 models come with powerful motors, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 20km/h. The Scooter 4 offers a range of up to 35km on a single charge, while the Lite version provides a range of 20km. Safety features include a drum brake on the rear wheel and an E-ABS system on the front wheel, ensuring efficient braking and shorter braking distances. Both scooters can be connected to the Xiaomi Home app for real-time speed and charge monitoring.

No information on when these will be available to purchase. Xiaomi Scooter 4 price is expected to be €500 while the Scooter 4 Lite is €400.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts a sleek and lightweight design, powered by the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform. It features an 11-inch LTPS LCD screen with WQHD+ resolution, a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The tablet includes a 13MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. With an 8,840mAh battery capacity, it offers up to 16 hours of video playback and supports fast charging at 33W. The Pad 6 also features USB 3.2 Gen 1 for fast file transfers and 4K video output.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is optimized with MIUI Pad 14 software, offering seamless connectivity and conference tools such as noise cancellation and FocusFrame for video conferences. It is compatible with the Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd generation) and Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard, enhancing productivity and versatility for various tasks.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in Champagne, Gravity Gray, and Mist Blue colour variants, with pricing and availability details to be announced.