Electricity grid must be seen as a source of prosperity

It’s time to see our electricity grid for what it is — a source of Ireland’s prosperity. It’s time to loudly show our support for upgrades to our electricity grid like the North-South Interconnector. We need an electricity grid that can be the backbone of our renewable energy future and our economic success.
We need a grid that enables a zero-carbon electricity system, that can support smart grid technologies, to deliver prosperity to every corner of Ireland.
Almost one hundred years after the Ardnacrusha power station was commissioned, a near 100% renewable electricity system is once again within our reach. To grasp the opportunity and all the benefits it can bring, we need a strong electricity grid.
It can sometimes be difficult as individuals to know what we can meaningfully do to play our part in responding to the climate emergency. Here’s one suggestion — we can each openly support building and reinforcing our electricity grid to bring 100% renewable, sustainable, energy to our homes.
Support for building our grid is something all of us can do.