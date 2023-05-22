Electricity grid must be seen as a source of prosperity

Where energy is abundant, prosperity follows.

Areas with easy access to coal became prosperous during the industrial revolution. Oil and gas brought prosperity to even the most remote, undeveloped desert places.

Ireland has abundant wind resources which can be the key to our future prosperity. We will be energy independent. The decisions we make now will decide when and we must grasp the opportunity wind energy represents. But we cannot decarbonise our electricity system and make Ireland energy independent without wind farms and a strong, and geographically distributed, electricity grid.

In the 1920s the new Irish Free State committed almost one-fifth of the entire annual budget of the new state to build the hydro-electricity generation station and associated infrastructure at Ardnacrusha in County Clare. The electricity it generated enabled rural electrification which began in 1946. Ireland’s electricity grid brought social change, new economic opportunities and the possibility of a new quality of life for all Irish people.

When Ardnacrusha first came online, we had an electricity system that was nearly one hundred per cent renewable.

By 1970, we imported fossil fuels to generate 54% of our electricity.

In the 1980s, the Moneypoint coal-powered electricity station became Ireland’s answer to the sharp increase in oil prices and the economic uncertainty caused by the oil crisis of the 1970s. Coal, at that time, was a plentiful resource, its price was stable, and we were largely unaware of the harm caused by greenhouse gases associated with our use of coal, gas and oil.

Ireland’s clean energy revolution began in 1992 when the country’s first commercial wind farm began operating in Bellacorrick County Mayo. It’s still producing power today. We began to overcome the technical challenges associated with integrating electricity from wind farms on to our electricity grid.

By 2022, up to 75% of the electricity on our grid at any point in time could be from wind or solar. The aim is to increase this to 95% by 2030. Ireland, through the efforts of EirGrid and ESB Networks, is now a world leader in integrating renewable energy onto our electricity grid.

Our electricity grid is a network of underground cables, overhead lines and substations that run all over the island of Ireland. This network carries our electricity from where it is generated, by wind farms, solar farms or fossil fuel power stations, to your home, your school, your business, our hospitals, your community.

The existing cables and substations on our electricity grid were largely built before we began putting renewable energy, at scale, onto our grid. We need new power lines, cables and substations to move electricity as efficiently as possible from our wind farms to your homes.

Every year, about 10% of Ireland’s cheapest renewable electricity is lost because our existing grid is simply not strong enough or efficient enough to carry all the renewable electricity our onshore wind farms produce. That 10% is the equivalent of losing the electricity to power Galway City and county for a year.

Instead of using that renewable energy on the grid, we are forced to use expensive and dirty gas and coal to provide that electricity instead.

What does that waste mean for you and me? It means higher electricity prices. Those higher electricity prices have far-reaching ripple effects that increase the price of almost everything.

We need an electricity grid that can transmit and distribute 100% clean renewable energy.

We can all support the push to develop our national grid

It’s time to see our electricity grid for what it is — a source of Ireland’s prosperity. It’s time to loudly show our support for upgrades to our electricity grid like the North-South Interconnector. We need an electricity grid that can be the backbone of our renewable energy future and our economic success.

We need a grid that enables a zero-carbon electricity system, that can support smart grid technologies, to deliver prosperity to every corner of Ireland.

Almost one hundred years after the Ardnacrusha power station was commissioned, a near 100% renewable electricity system is once again within our reach. To grasp the opportunity and all the benefits it can bring, we need a strong electricity grid.

It can sometimes be difficult as individuals to know what we can meaningfully do to play our part in responding to the climate emergency. Here’s one suggestion — we can each openly support building and reinforcing our electricity grid to bring 100% renewable, sustainable, energy to our homes.

Support for building our grid is something all of us can do.