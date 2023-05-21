Farmers invest in clean energy, still awaiting greater grid access

At one point, he was heading off to be a chef, but a tragedy in the family meant his future instead took him to the other end of the food spectrum.
Cooling milk is, of course, one of the biggest uses of energy on a dairy farm, so heat transfer technology is another popular option for dairy farmer to reduce their energy consumption.
One of the most popular systems, Dairymaster’s SwiftCool Duo, recovers 100% of the heat from milk, allowing water to be heated to around 55°C for washing up the milking parlour.
It’s also an example of how quickly technology is advancing in this area. It allows around six times more heat to be recovered than traditional heat recovery systems, which work by desuperheating phase from hot gases, which represent less than 20% of the recoverable energy.
It’s an area which is likely key to the future of any farm energy systems.
Milk cooling accounts for almost a third (31%) of a typical farm’s energy use, while running the milking machines makes up 20%, and water heating adds a further 23%, meaning that the combined heating and cooling make up more than half of the farm’s annual electricity bill.
Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association deputy president, Denis Drennan, said there was a lot of interest among farmers about how to better use the surplus electricity generated on their farms.
“It’s obvious that solar is the way to go, but it’s difficult to find someone who will tell you exactly how much power it will generate and what the best use of that power is,” he said.
“We need to look at how we can use it on-farm or store it instead to offset more of the heavy usage periods.
“Everyone is selling it back to the grid at the moment, but on a dairy farm, your peak usage in the evening coincides with when the country needs the most power going back onto the grid.
“But, for example, you’ve got a compressor on your milk tank — could that be used during the day instead? It’s sitting there idle for around 20 hours a day; perhaps that could be used to cool water during the day to generate cold water to pump through your cooler in the evening.
“If you can offset the power that would be used during the peak, you’re offsetting power which is costing around 40c/kW, which you would otherwise be selling to the grid for at best around 14c/kW.”
“The evening milking is the big one, so perhaps you could do a combination of battery storage, solar panels working, and not having your compressor running because you’ll have cold water to run through a dual-stage plate cooler.”
But while John’s experience of solar was trouble-free, there are challenges remaining for other types of on-farm renewables.
Tommy Cooke, a dairy farmer and renewables developer specialising in wind, has been working with farmers and rural communities to develop their own community-led energy projects for over 20 years.
“It’s very frustrating for many farmers,” he said. “Farmers and rural communities have now been effectively shut out from getting involved in their own renewables projects.
“For any project, you have to have planning permission, a grid connection and a market for your electricity. Planning is becoming increasingly difficult, and the planning system here in Ireland really isn’t able to deliver projects without extreme costs.”
At this point, the project would not even be sure of getting the go-ahead, so the risk of pouring tens of thousands into something which may not even go ahead is simply too great for many groups.
“That’s where communities really fall out of windfarm projects, because they cannot sustain the risk of the high costs and the extortionate time involved,” Tommy explained.
“We have an extremely subjective planning system in that there is no clear area where you would expect planning permission.”
Grid connections and the cost of securing access to the grid are other aspects Tommy feels are stalling farm renewables.
“Ireland has a very different system from other European countries. In some other countries, the grid provider is obligated to bring the grid to the project. Whereas, in Ireland, the developer has to bring the grid to the transition node, in many cases, or distribution node, and that can be extremely expensive and extremely risk-intense.
“Planning permission is required for a lot of grid connections, so it is becoming much more difficult now for people to get involved.
“We’re always hearing that the grid is going to get upgraded,” he said, “but it will only get upgraded when an extremely large development comes along that’s able to pay for it.
“There’s a whole cohort of the rural community that would be interested in investing or would be interested in being stakeholders in projects that have effectively been shut out, but there is nobody campaigning for this community.”