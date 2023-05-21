Farmers invest in clean energy, still awaiting greater grid access

Forget the old adage of making hay while the sun shines, the modern dairy farmer is more concerned with looking to the sky and making power.

With vast volumes of energy required for pumping milking, heating water and cooling milk, dairy farms have been among the worst hit by spiralling costs over the last two years.

But some see it as an opportunity to finally financially justify the investment in on-farm renewables and make their businesses more sustainable.

Along with feed, fuel, fertiliser and labour, electricity is the last of the ‘big five’ input costs for Irish dairy farms.

So with a payback of around seven to eight years, it’s no surprise that with prices rocketing, the last 24 months have been enough for many to make the plunge into solar energy.

Kilkenny dairy farmer John Wellwood milks 40 spring-calving cows on his 102-acre farm.

Creating and maintaining a balanced lifestyle is at the heart of what he does on the farm, so a way to make the farm more resilient to energy price hikes seemed like the perfect way to complement his business.

“We’re not very intensive, and we don’t do compact calving —we just go at our own pace if you like,” he said.

“I want to leave things a little bit better than I got them and to farm in the mildest way possible.”

John Wellwood, with the solar panels on his farm shed at Craddockstown, Woodsgift, Co Kilkenny.

At one point, he was heading off to be a chef, but a tragedy in the family meant his future instead took him to the other end of the food spectrum.

While it was a difficult period, it also taught him to value smaller things in life and to strive for balance.

“I enjoy what I do, and I try to build a bit of balance into my lifestyle with the farm and enjoy life,” he said.

John first dipped his toe into renewables in 2008 with a solar-powered water heating system for his home.

The system worked well; it paid itself off and afterwards effectively provided free hot water. But most importantly, it was enough to encourage him further along the path.

Last year, he upgraded, opting to install 20 panels on the roof of his dairy.

The modern panels are slim and fit well with the surroundings. In fact, unless you were looking out for them, you probably wouldn’t even notice them.

But despite barely being visible, the 7.2kW system produces enough electricity to make up around 40% of the power consumed by the farm and farmhouse.

And now just passed its first anniversary on May 5, the verdict is in. John says it’s been such a success he’s hoping to put additional panels up on other sheds on the farm.

“The most difficult thing for any farmer to do is to write the cheque,” he laughs. “But I’m glad I did.”

The panels are guaranteed for 25 years too.

“They reckon they will still be around 80% efficient in 30 years’ time, so they will do my day,” he explains.

The process was also very quick. John decided to invest in the system at the end of 2021 when gas and electricity prices were starting to spiral as tensions between Russia and Europe mounted in the lead-up to the war in Ukraine.

“I began to wonder if I could do something to alleviate the costs,” he said. “When you’re milking cows, and you have the compressor going and the cooler going, it all takes power.”

The family’s local Tirlán FarmGen rep came out and discussed what kind of system was best suited to the farm.

“We talked about what I wanted from it, and that put the ball into motion. It was all very easy,” he said.

“They did all the paperwork for the TAMS grants, and after that, my job was just to write the cheque for it. Everything was handled for me.

As they were going on an existing roof, no planning permission was required for the panels.

“We were very lucky to have the Tirlán rep, but I’m sure most other co-ops would have someone who could point other farmers in the right direction,” he said.

It was an expensive system: “We had to fork out somewhere close to €8,000,” he said. “But it will pay itself off.”

However, while it was a hefty initial investment, it’s a small portion of the €15,000 total cost.

The Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme grant covered around 40% of the cost, and a significant added bonus was that Wellwood was able to claim the VAT back, despite the farm not being VAT registered.

It even has the added bonus of counting as one of the measures which qualify him for the co-op’s sustainability bonus, meaning that it is paying its way in more ways than just the quarterly savings off the electric bill.

A further added benefit is that it’s helped the family become more mindful of the electricity they are using.

John admits he enjoys watching the computer to see how productive the panels are. The computer system shows live data on what the system is generating as well as what the farm is consuming.

He jokes his wife has also got in on the action, and has been spotted hurrying into the house to stick a load in the washing machine when there is a lot of surplus power.

In its first year, the system has generated around 6,150kW of power on the farm. John reckons, at this rate, the system will have paid itself off within seven to eight years.

“You could have between 25-30% of your power coming off it on a good day. During the spring and summer, with the longer days, you could have a 40% reduction in your bill.

“I’ve learned a lot about what we’re using on the farm over the last 12 months. For example, when I’m doing a milking and the compressors come on, and the milk is being cooled or the pump is on to wash down after, I could be using 6kW of power. On a really good sunny evening, I could be doing a milking for nothing, just based on the panels. On a normal day, you might be using 1-2kW.”

Cooling

Cooling milk is, of course, one of the biggest uses of energy on a dairy farm, so heat transfer technology is another popular option for dairy farmer to reduce their energy consumption.

One of the most popular systems, Dairymaster’s SwiftCool Duo, recovers 100% of the heat from milk, allowing water to be heated to around 55°C for washing up the milking parlour.

It’s also an example of how quickly technology is advancing in this area. It allows around six times more heat to be recovered than traditional heat recovery systems, which work by desuperheating phase from hot gases, which represent less than 20% of the recoverable energy.

It’s an area which is likely key to the future of any farm energy systems.

Milk cooling accounts for almost a third (31%) of a typical farm’s energy use, while running the milking machines makes up 20%, and water heating adds a further 23%, meaning that the combined heating and cooling make up more than half of the farm’s annual electricity bill.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association deputy president, Denis Drennan, said there was a lot of interest among farmers about how to better use the surplus electricity generated on their farms.

Denis Drennan, deputy president, ICMSA, on his farm in Madoxtown, Co Kilkenny.

“It’s obvious that solar is the way to go, but it’s difficult to find someone who will tell you exactly how much power it will generate and what the best use of that power is,” he said.

“We need to look at how we can use it on-farm or store it instead to offset more of the heavy usage periods.

“Everyone is selling it back to the grid at the moment, but on a dairy farm, your peak usage in the evening coincides with when the country needs the most power going back onto the grid.

“But, for example, you’ve got a compressor on your milk tank — could that be used during the day instead? It’s sitting there idle for around 20 hours a day; perhaps that could be used to cool water during the day to generate cold water to pump through your cooler in the evening.

“If you can offset the power that would be used during the peak, you’re offsetting power which is costing around 40c/kW, which you would otherwise be selling to the grid for at best around 14c/kW.”

“The evening milking is the big one, so perhaps you could do a combination of battery storage, solar panels working, and not having your compressor running because you’ll have cold water to run through a dual-stage plate cooler.”

“Shut out”

But while John’s experience of solar was trouble-free, there are challenges remaining for other types of on-farm renewables.

Tommy Cooke, a dairy farmer and renewables developer specialising in wind, has been working with farmers and rural communities to develop their own community-led energy projects for over 20 years.

“It’s very frustrating for many farmers,” he said. “Farmers and rural communities have now been effectively shut out from getting involved in their own renewables projects.

Dairy farmer Tommy Cooke on the wind farm at Grange, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

“For any project, you have to have planning permission, a grid connection and a market for your electricity. Planning is becoming increasingly difficult, and the planning system here in Ireland really isn’t able to deliver projects without extreme costs.”

At this point, the project would not even be sure of getting the go-ahead, so the risk of pouring tens of thousands into something which may not even go ahead is simply too great for many groups.

“That’s where communities really fall out of windfarm projects, because they cannot sustain the risk of the high costs and the extortionate time involved,” Tommy explained.

“We have an extremely subjective planning system in that there is no clear area where you would expect planning permission.”

Grid connections and the cost of securing access to the grid are other aspects Tommy feels are stalling farm renewables.

“Ireland has a very different system from other European countries. In some other countries, the grid provider is obligated to bring the grid to the project. Whereas, in Ireland, the developer has to bring the grid to the transition node, in many cases, or distribution node, and that can be extremely expensive and extremely risk-intense.

“Planning permission is required for a lot of grid connections, so it is becoming much more difficult now for people to get involved.

“We’re always hearing that the grid is going to get upgraded,” he said, “but it will only get upgraded when an extremely large development comes along that’s able to pay for it.

“There’s a whole cohort of the rural community that would be interested in investing or would be interested in being stakeholders in projects that have effectively been shut out, but there is nobody campaigning for this community.”