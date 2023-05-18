Renewable Island: Smarter buildings core to engaging with climate change

It's a big hill to climb, but the route to low and no-energy buildings is inching forward to 2030, and beyond to 2050 targets to address the climate crisis and the drive to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions.

The end goal to carbon-neutral development, and beyond, is fixed; the need is beyond imperative, and the time-scale for action is shortening, in synch with the spiralling pace of crisis, and visible evidence of a planet in pain.

Ingenuity in design of new buildings, piled up with renewables and sustainable choices, is helping us toward the goals of nZEB (near zero energy buildings), vital as some 40% of the plant’s carbon emissions come from real estate, across all sectors. Here in Ireland, our buildings (excluding homes) churn out 900,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, and our Climate Action Plan aims to cut that to 500,000 metric tonnes pa by 2030.

We see inspirational outliers in an increasing number of residential buildings, both one-offs and in high-density schemes, as A-rated homes are now a requisite and Passive build is a goal up at the top of the scale too.

Topping out ceremony at Dublin's six-acre Coopers Cross, with 1m sq ft of buildings and 470 apartments by Kennedy Wilson & Cain International, hitting high and proven ESG standards with AI intelligent building controls, getting Platinum SmartScore certification and targeted LEED and WELL Platinum, BREEAM Outstanding ratings.

We see it even more particularly in offices where the pace of change has markedly ramped up, often driven by climate-aware international occupiers keenly away of their ESG (environmental, social and governance) duties and responsibilities which have to be vouched for, and accounted for.

Trailing a bit behind so far is the industrial sector, but it is ramping up with better and better big sheds (with massive roofs for solar,) while retail, almost literally with its doors flapping open to woo in shoppers and shedding energy in the process, is a laggard.

The bar for new office design and how it performs on the energy front has hugely ramped up in the past decade: the marketplace (from designers to occupiers and investors,) demands it, and knows it has to be paid for upfront, with the pay-back in the longer term.

In Ireland, the first office buildings to meet greener energy standards such as in the four-tiered LEED standard (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), arrived over a decade ago: the country’s first ‘Gold LEED’ building was Symantec Orion offices, delivered in Dublin 2010 and followed up in Cork by 2012. The even-higher bar of ‘Platinum LEED’ was met here in 2019 with Miesian Plaza, and more are following.

Our national ‘Long-Term Renovation Strategy’, outlined in 2020, targeted improvement in the energy efficiency of existing commercial buildings in Ireland, aiming to get at least one-third of commercial premises to a BER of B by 2030.

But, according to a very recent report by CBRE analysing the Dublin office sector for alignment with investor demand for sustainable buildings, showed that just 4% of the stock in the capital Dublin 1,2 and 4 districts met their ’Grade A+’ threshold of a BER rating of A3 and either a LEED Gold or BREEAM ‘Excellent’ cert: most were builds with larger footprints and previous ones.

We do have a long way to go, though. Figures released late last year by the OPW which controls vast swathes of property for the State revealed that of 238 buildings analysed, just one was A-rated (Limerick’s Revenue Warehouse), and six had a rock-bottom G.

Just 38 of the 238 buildings were B-rated, two of that 38 hitting a B1, and that’s despite well-entrenched policy of retrofitting and energy efficiency by governments, going back over a decade.

But, it’s not all about new, is it? Not everything old is “better off dead than barely alive,” and our cities would be even more bland, glassy and anonymous if it was case of “out with the old, and in with new,” dressed up in the shiny new clothes of glass, glass and more glass.

Penrose House, Penrose Quay, Cork, getting close to 200 years old, reimagined and reborn as 21st century offices, with an incredible ‘A’ BER rating next to Gold LEED-rated new offices by JCD Group.

As in many cases, the most sustainable developments are the one that are already in place, often in the most accessible locations, and where carbon footprints are, in a way, deep-set, the embedded carbon is truly historic.

Over in the UK a campaign is running (in the long-established Architects Journal among other channels) to prioritise retrofits, and deep retrofits, over demolition, replacement and new builds wherever possible. It’s advisory line is “the greenest building is the one that already exists,” and it notes that some 35% of a development’s whole-life carbon footprint is in the construction phase, getting it out of the ground and up.

Successful deep retrofits are, thankfully increasingly popping up to rescue and renew older building stock, but it’s mostly well-located buildings from the 1960s onwards, in place like Dublin’s Abbey Street Campus via Irish Life, approaching nZEB, and over the Liffey George’s Quay (IPUT, going for an A3 rating.) However, in the age stakes, can anything touch Penrose House in Cork city?

Workers on a platform by the roof of Penrose House, Penrose Quay, Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

A period and protected structure coming up on 200 years of age, the news that emerged this month of its Lazarus-like rebirth as 21st century offices, with an incredible ‘A’ BER rating: it’s the equivalent of an extremely senior citizen whupping the asses of the young ‘uns in the GAA’s Junior B championship finals.

Along with news of a return to the South Mall of law firm RDJ from already modern offices at Cork’s Mahon to a 2019 even newer build, Gold LEED offices at 85 South Mall (and, notably with minimal parking, so the majority of the 170 employees will use public transport, walk or cycle), came the unexpected confirmation that estate agents Savills were to relocate from a prime perch at 11 South Mall, moving to the steadily expanding central business district (CBD) on the north quays, on Penrose Quay.

Like RDJ, Savills needed to display ESG awareness and compliance. And, having hovered between the period era tall, Nos 11 and 12 South Mall for up to 50 years, the real estate and advisory agency took the leap downriver, not having found a ‘right size’ energy-efficient new office suite for its c 30 employees on the South Mall p.

But, it didn’t go to the shiny new offices of the JCD Group’s 250,000 sq ft Penrose Dock, next to Kent Rail Station, or to O’Callaghan Properties’ Navigation Square on the south quays, or the Clarendon Properties HQ development on Horgans Quay, where the city centre’s latest glass-facaded highly efficient offices face one another across the River Lee.

Instead, Savills went ‘back to the past’ to a building as old or even older than the slender, three-storey South Mall one it had occupied for decades.

It is going to move into some 4,000 sq ft in the conserved back portion of the retained and conserved Cork limestone faced-Penrose House, with its own ground floor ‘own-door’ presence and internal mezzanine level, surrounded by new builds of hundreds of thousands of sq ft of offices (Apple is next door in the main HQ block).

The Penrose Quay building Savills have moved into for future decades was built two centuries ago for the 1825-founded St George Steam Packet Company, designed by Cork architect George R Pain for a shipping company (later to become the City of Cork Steamship company) the quays directly in front thrummed with activity, on and off the water.

It’s a five-bay limestone building with the original company’s emblem, St George, killing the Dragon up on a plinth behind the classic pediment, with later 19th century timber carvings and staircase in the front section.

Meanwhile, the rear portion back to Ship Street comprised stone and brick warehouses, the section that’s now going to be a new home to Savills.

Architects Wilsons (who won national design plaudits for JCD Group’s Penrose Quay new builds of 250,000 sq ft in two blocks, now fully let) also oversaw conservation and reimagining of the original early 19thcentury 12,000 sq ft building.

Work on the rear portion, a full deep retrofit to an A-BER, included removal of existing floors, installing insulation and waterproofing before new floors went in; insulation of perimeter walls yet with a quantity of old stone and brick finishes retained, as were roof beams in lofty, mezzanine spaces.

There’s an insulated roof; new roof light to bring natural light into the centre of the building; new energy efficient glazing to bring natural light into the building, and new perimeter glazing with energy efficient glass.

Then came a full new mechanical system providing LED sensor lights, efficient heating and air conditioning system, BMS (building management system) to ensure maximum energy efficiency, a new lift to allow full accessibility, installation of male, female and disabled showers and, given it’s Cork and the Leeside setting, introducing flood protection measures.

The reimagination of the venerable building, the very old next to the very new, not only made the near-200 year old building more energy efficient but also improved accessibility internally.

Then, the setting is close to the city’s main transport nexus, right alongside Kent Rail Station and a few hundred metres from the bus station.

A new bridge linking the north and south docks is in the wings, as the city on the Lee and its Central Business District (CBD) continues its move downriver, continuing a path first conceived centuries ago and only actually happening (hello, where’s the residential development to match?) on the ground in fits and starts.

Truly, the future does come, unstoppable, inexorable, and not always in the ways we imagine.

However, we don’t need to stretch the imagination to far to know the city, country, continent and planet are in deep, hot trouble from climate change unless our buildings play their part, and at a rapidly boosted pace.

If we don’t pick up the pace on building efficiency, we’ll be fighting more than dragons.