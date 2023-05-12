Introducing WiZ Home Monitoring: Enhancing safety and security with smart lighting and motion detection

To complement its WiZ smart lighting technology, which enables the seamless integration of lighting and security in a simple, smart, and secure way, Signify is introducing a novel Home Monitoring solution. With lights that imitate presence and set off light alerts, a camera with night vision, and SpaceSense motion detection technology. Wiz says the innovation should make it easier for customers to feel safe and comfortable in their homes by combining lighting and security.

Using the power of light and motion detection to deter intruders

WiZ unlocks Home Monitoring features in its smart lighting system, knowing that lights are already everywhere in your home and also one of the most effective ways to discourage potential intruders. The new WiZ app was optimised with intuitive features, such as customisable Monitoring Routines allowing you to both control your lighting and monitor your home with a single tap in the app. You simply need to click on your desired routine to let the WiZ system know you are going away and activate a set of lighting behaviours to help secure your home.

The WiZ app can now also notify you of unexpected activity in your home, allowing you to take immediate action. With SpaceSense motion detection technology, every compatible WiZ light is a motion sensor that detects every movement in the coverage area and when combined with the new WiZ Indoor Camera, the system provides full coverage for your entire home. Consumers can activate WiZ monitoring for the entire home or only in certain areas and quickly turn it off when necessary.

To help you keep your home safe even when you are away, WiZ lights can be automated with presence simulation. They will turn on and off automatically pretending someone is home. You can decide how the lights will react when motion is detected: turn on to full brightness, flash, display vibrant colours, or something else.

Danny Lousberg, Head of Software Product Management WiZ: “We all know that lights play an incredibly important role in making us feel safe in our own homes. Building on our expertise in lighting, WiZ has put together the first fully integrated smart home monitoring solution that combines the features of smart lights that detect presence with SpaceSense and cameras in a seamless and straightforward way. ”

WiZ Indoor Camera to keep an eye on your home

An important element of the new Home Monitoring proposition is the WiZ Indoor Camera, helping everyone create a secure environment at home. It allows you to control and see what’s happening in your home at all times and will notify you of any suspicious movement or sound. As soon as you receive a notification, you can open the WiZ app to get a live view of what’s going on.

Being equipped with night vision, the WiZ Indoor Camera ensures that you can see everything at all times, even in the dark. Night vision is automatically enabled when the light level is low enough, using infrared to light up the space so you won't miss out on any details. The camera can also pick up on any sudden loud noises and send notifications when, for example, breaking windows or fire/smoke alarm noises are picked up.

A set of additional features make this camera ideal to secure your home, such as its two-way audio feature, image-based motion detection, wide 120-degree viewing angle, full HD, and an SD card slot.

WiZ will also provide an optional subscription service to unlock additional features like the possibility to store media from the WiZ Indoor Camera in the cloud for up to 30 days, define motion activity zones and/or privacy zones in selected areas or start a manual recording while the WiZ camera is streaming.

How does that work in practice? Picture this – upon leaving on holiday, you turn on vacation mode and presence simulation at home, so that in case any movement is detected, your indoor and outdoor WiZ lights will flash, notifying neighbours of unwanted activity. The detected movement will trigger a notification on your phone, so you can immediately check the real-time view of your home within the WiZ app, as well as previously recorded media within the activity overview. And voilà! With WiZ’s home monitoring proposition, you’re never in the dark, even when you’re not at home.

Availability WiZ Indoor Camera (available at the end of May) €89.99