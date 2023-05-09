Amazon begins offering physical products in games

Amazon begins offering physical products in games
(Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 18:43
Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon has launched a new service allowing customers to buy physical products from its online store while playing video games or interacting in virtual reality.

With the Amazon Anywhere service, customers can purchase items from Amazon without having to leave the game, or whatever mobile app they might be using, the company said.

The programme mirrors similar efforts by companies like Nike and Gucci, who have launched initiatives aimed at attracting gamers and shoppers in the metaverse.

But most shopping options launched in virtual worlds offer virtual goods or other digital items, not physical products.

Amazon said the service will be launched within Peridot, an augmented reality game from Pokemon Go developer Niantic.

The retailer said gamers can link their Amazon account to the game and buy T-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories and pillows featuring characters from the game.

The company said on its website that it is looking to partner with more developers for the service, which is currently only offered by invitation.

More in this section

Honor Launches for the first time in Ireland with the Honor 70 Lite 5G  Honor Launches for the first time in Ireland with the Honor 70 Lite 5G 
Philips Hue Play Sync Box and Gradient Lightstrip can enhance the home theatre experience Philips Hue Play Sync Box and Gradient Lightstrip can enhance the home theatre experience
Victrola Stream Carbon: High-end turntable for Sonos lovers Victrola Stream Carbon: High-end turntable for Sonos lovers
AmazonDigitalPlace: International
<p>Catherine Doyle Managing Director of Dell Ireland. Photo Chris Bellew </p>

Catherine Doyle appointed MD of Dell in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd