Catherine Doyle appointed MD of Dell in Ireland

Catherine Doyle has been named Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland taking over the role from Jason Ward.
In her role, she will have overall responsibility for the commercial and enterprise business in Ireland. “I’m delighted to take up the role of managing director at such a critical time for not only Dell Technologies but our partners and customers,” she said.
"Emerging technologies such as 5G, AI and Edge will play a vital role in helping organisations to navigate these challenges. I’m really looking forward to working with the team to support our customers and partners with market-leading solutions to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and unlock breakthrough innovation."
Dell in Ireland currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland and operates facilities in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.