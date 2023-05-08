Catherine Doyle appointed MD of Dell in Ireland

Will have overall responsibility for the commercial and enterprise business here
Catherine Doyle appointed MD of Dell in Ireland

Catherine Doyle Managing Director of Dell Ireland. Photo Chris Bellew 

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 08:48
Alan Healy

Catherine Doyle has been named Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland taking over the role from Jason Ward.

In her role, she will have overall responsibility for the commercial and enterprise business in Ireland. “I’m delighted to take up the role of managing director at such a critical time for not only Dell Technologies but our partners and customers,” she said.

"Emerging technologies such as 5G, AI and Edge will play a vital role in helping organisations to navigate these challenges. I’m really looking forward to working with the team to support our customers and partners with market-leading solutions to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and unlock breakthrough innovation."

Dell in Ireland currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland and operates facilities in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

More in this section

Philips Hue Play Sync Box and Gradient Lightstrip can enhance the home theatre experience Philips Hue Play Sync Box and Gradient Lightstrip can enhance the home theatre experience
Victrola Stream Carbon: High-end turntable for Sonos lovers Victrola Stream Carbon: High-end turntable for Sonos lovers
Connected Health creating 500 new positions Connected Health creating 500 new positions
<p>Honor 70 Lite.</p>

Honor Launches for the first time in Ireland with the Honor 70 Lite 5G 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd