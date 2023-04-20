OneOdeo Monitor 80 headphones: Great wired audio in an open-back design

The OneOdeo say their Monitor 80 headphone is designed for mastering, studio and critical listening. In a way, I feel this is selling them short because they’re also great for those who want great sound and don’t mind foregoing all the technology poured into an expensive set of wireless headphones.

Design

The Monitor 80 are foldable allowing them to fit neatly into the included carry case. The mostly plastic materials make them lightweight although there are several metal parts including the grill on the left and right cans and a strip of steel in the headband.

The open-back design means the headphones are not covered and allow air and sound to come through. This is good for a more accurate sound and generally, a more open soundstage. The downside is that you will hear everything around you with no noise isolation whatsoever and others will hear what you’re listening to.

Like the Monitor 60 I reviewed previously, the Monitor 80 look and feel a little cheap, but don’t let this fool you into thinking they're not any good. The build quality is good and I love how the ear cups don’t fully rotate as they do on the Monitor 60s.

The foam padding on the earmuffs is soft and spongy, offering a good amount of comfort. There’s also a generous amount of foam padding on the headband and combined with the lightweight design and light clamping force, overall comfort for long periods is excellent.

Features

A 3m straight 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable and a coiled 3.5m, 3.5mm to 6.35mm cable are included with the Monitor 80 along with a pretty compact EVA carry case. What’s unique to these headphones is there are two audio jacks – one on each can. The left has a 3.5mm jack while the right has a 6.35mm jack, so no need for any proprietary cables or adapters.

Another advantage of having two jacks is that you can share music easily by connecting a second set of headphones to the Monitor 80's open port.

Sound quality

The Monitor 80 have a 250ohm impedance – it’s written on the outside of the left can. I used a Redmagic 8 which has a 3.5mm headphone jack to test how easy the headphones are to drive and while they will work, I had to max out the volume and found some tunes were too low. This means you’ll need an external amp to drive the headphones if you want to get the best sound from them. I used my Chord Mojo 2 connected to an iPhone using Apple Music to stream high-res audio for testing. I appreciate the Mojo 2 costs nearly four times as much as the Monitor 80, but there are lots of other good, less expensive solutions that will work well too. I also tried it on my 2019 M1 Macbook Pro, which has a high-impedance headphone jack and that worked well as did my Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 connected to my PC.

The Monitor 80 are tuned to have a flat sound signature, so as to not colour the sound. This is great if you’re using them for reference. The downside is they may sound a little flat and unexciting. Personally, I prefer this since I like to tweak the sound myself and I found a flat baseline makes it easier to find the perfect tuning using the Mojo 2s built-in equaliser. However, if you do intend to use them in a studio, it’s best to leave them flat without any EQ.

I don’t have any equipment to test how close to reference the Monitor 80s are and I am not an audiophile, but I can say they sound great and offer a balanced sound signature that isn’t fatiguing or too analytical. I think this makes them ideal for those looking for a good set of studio headphones on a budget or as a second set. The bass is not as powerful as you’d get from a similarly priced closed-back headphone, but it’s well-controlled with good bass extension and sub-bass.

I love the mid-range which is more on the warm side. Vocals are crystal clear with excellent forward projection and highs are not sibilant or sharp. Those who prefer a brighter sound might find them a little lacking in finer details but of course, you can tweak this if you prefer. In particular, I really enjoyed listening to acoustic music with lots of instruments and good vocals or complex orchestral music.

The soundstage is wide, but not as spacious as I’d expect from open-back headphones.

Verdict

The Monitor 80 are inexpensive with excellent sound quality but you will need a headphone amp to drive them properly. The build quality is good, but I do wonder how robust they are in the long run. I would love to see OneOdeo release a Monitor 100 that has the same excellent sound, but with a more premium build, even if it’s at twice the price.

Regardless, these are easily one of the best value open-back headphones you can buy and will suit a budding sound engineer, or discerning music listener.

OneOdeo Monitor 80 – amazon.co.uk €116.21

Specifications：

Model Name: Monitor 80

Frequency Range: 10 Hz-40000 Hz

Impedance: 250Ω ±15%

Sensitivity: 100dB ± 3dB

Distortion: ≤1%

Max Power: 1600mW