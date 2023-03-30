Nubia Pad 3D tablet can record a 3D view of the world

The Android tablet market is crammed with lots of low-end devices but it’s harder to find high-end devices worthy of note. Of course, there’s the excellent Tab S line from Samsung, but recently, ZTE Corporation announced the pricing and global availability of Nubia Pad 3D. The Nubia Pad 3D is available for pre-order on the official website with open sales starting from April 11, 2023. The Nubia Pad 3D has a starting price of €1,299, but users can get a straight discount of €100 and a free charger when they pre-order the device.

Immersive 3D Experience, Infinite Possibilities

The Nubia Pad 3D features dynamic three-dimensional face-tracking and can match the most comfortable viewing angle simultaneously. With the aid of advanced neural networks and deep learning algorithms, the device can transform vast amounts of 2D content, including streaming media, games and movies, into an immersive 3D visual experience, all in real-time.

Other than being a playback browser, the Nubia Pad 3D is also a 3D content production device. Adopting the principle of the human eye’s stereoscopic perception, both its front and rear dual cameras can record a 3D view of the world for 3D shooting and 3D video calls, allowing users to create high-quality 3D content.

Rich Applications, Powerful Ecological Support

Leia App Store offers users a diverse range of 3D applications such as 3D chat, 3D streaming media, 3D games, 3D theatre, 3D shooting and other creative tools. The Nubia Pad 3D's rich applications are inseparable from strong Leia ecosystem support, including Stability.ai's stable diffusion technology that enables LeiaDream to create generative art in 3D, SDK integrations with Unreal Engine, Unity, and many more.

The company said the Nubia Pad 3D can also be used in commercial settings such 3D educational digital demos, medical support, digital displays and other disciplines.

Flagship Performance, Ultra Long Endurance and Exquisite Design

Nubia Pad 3D comes built-in with the latest Snapdragon 888 chip, a 12.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560x1600 and 120Hz intelligent high refresh rate, 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. A large 9070mAh battery with 33W fast charging provides uninterrupted power for your three-dimensional adventures.

Featuring a metal body design, the Nubia Pad 3D is light and portable. The multi-interface and card slot design also greatly improves usability. A midnight black body colour matching with an exquisite leather case of the same colour makes it a versatile fashion choice.