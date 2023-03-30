Excitrus NitroCharge 120 Pro: The one power bank to rule them all

I’ve been using the Excitrus 100 Power bank for over a year now and have loved the versatility, power and durability. It has become an essential part of my travelling toolkit and over the last month, I’ve been testing the NitroCharge 120 Pro which comes with a larger battery and up to 120W of charging power.

Design

The power bank is lightweight and portable thanks to the ergonomic, streamlined design's rounded edges. The NitroCharge's exterior is equally as strong as its charging capabilities and is coated with a water and dirt-repellent material, so using it is safe and worry-free with minimal risk of harm.

Around the front are three ports including an 18w USB-A (out), 45w USB-C (PD out) and a 100w USB-C (PD in/out). The top and bottom are covered with a fabric material that not only looks great but is also kind to your devices. The top has an Excitrus logo and a ‘+’ symbol screen printed on it in white. The ‘+’ indicates where to place your devices for optimal wireless charging effectiveness. The wireless charging is Qi compatible and also includes support for iPhone 12 and newer MagSafe charging. I found the magnets strong enough to ensure your iPhone won’t slip off the charger even if you’re using a case.

The edge has a soft power button and a small display that shows the battery level as well as when charging is active.

The power bank measures 195.5mm x 84mm x 25mm and weighs 482g. While it’s large and heavier than your typical power bank, the shape and design make it feel smaller and more comfortable to hold. The extra size and weight may turn some users off but I think the performance and battery capacity more than makes up for this.

Features

Several devices can be charged simultaneously thanks to the power bank's MagSafe features and various USB connections. So for example, I was able to charge my iPhone wirelessly along with a smartwatch, headphones and tablet all at once which is incredibly convenient.

The power bank is capable of charging most devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and even USB-C PD devices, thanks to its impressive power output and massive 25,600mAh capacity.

The NitroCharge 120 comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable but not a power adapter. I used a 140W USB-C charger I was able to fully charge it at 100W in less than an hour. That makes it really convenient for those with busy lives who are on the go all the time.

I was also able to give my MacBook Pro a quick top-up at 100W which has been a lifesaver on recent long-haul flights. I also thought it worked well as a hub for charging devices, allowing me to charge the power bank and simultaneously charge three other devices utilising the wireless pad and two free ports.

Using the NitroCharge 120 to charge a phone is a dream but the rate at which they charge will vary greatly depending on the charging technology employed by the brand. For example, many Samsung devices will only charge at 18W-44W.

I also found it excellent for charging other devices including my Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, earbuds and headphones. I love my Steam Deck but when I’m playing games like God of War or Cyberpunk 2077 the battery will drain rapidly. The power bank is able to charge while I play and supply enough power to keep me playing for much longer.

100W is the maximum charge rate from one of the USB-C ports but it has a combined maximum charge rate of 123W. The battery bank did get hotter as more charging power was utilised, but temps were tolerable and I didn't notice any performance reduction over the course of several weeks of testing.

Verdict

The Excitrus NitroCharge 120 Pro is a quality product that comes with powerful charging capabilities, a large capacity and support for wireless charging including MagSafe. It’s a one-stop-shop for all your charging needs on the go and I often find it super convenient to charge my devices when in the office or at home without the need to be close to a wall outlet. Highly recommended.

The Excitrus Nitrocharge 120 Pro is available for €122.95 Excitrus