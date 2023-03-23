China criticises possible US plan to force TikTok sale

China’s government said it would oppose possible US plans to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the short-video app and warned such a move would hurt investor confidence in the United States (PA)
Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 11:30
China’s government said it would oppose possible US plans to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the short-video app and warned such a move would hurt investor confidence in the United States.

Governments are worried TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China’s government or promote propaganda and disinformation.

The Wall Street Journal reported US authorities were considering banning TikTok ban if ByteDance does not sell the company.

“If the news is true, China will resolutely oppose it,” said a Ministry of Commerce spokeswoman, Shu Jiting.

She gave no indication what Beijing might do.

The United States, Britain and New Zealand’s parliament have banned use of TikTok on government-issued phones (Boumen Japet/Alamy/PA)

A forced sale “would seriously damage investors from multiple countries including China” and hurt “confidence to invest in the United States”, Ms Shu said.

TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting processor chip, smartphone and other industries.

The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, is due to make a high-profile appearance on Thursday before a US Congressional committee to make the case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app should not be banned.

The United States, Britain and New Zealand’s parliament have banned use of TikTok on government-issued phones.

India has banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps, including the WeChat message service, on security and privacy grounds.

<p>FILE - A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 25, 2022. The European Union's digital policy chief warned TikTok's boss Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 that the social media app will have to fall in line with tough new rules for online platforms set to take effect later this year. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton held a video call with Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app that's coming under increasing scrutiny from Western authorities over fears about data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)</p>

US Congress to grill TikTok CEO over what it does with user's data

