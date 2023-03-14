Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum does it all, almost

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum is a new take, for me at least, on stick vacuum cleaners in several areas. I’ve been testing the Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra which features the Bespoke Jet stick vacuum along with a jet dual brush, a spray spinning sweeper, a pet tool, a combination and crevice tool, two batteries, three dust bags that are used in the all-in-one clean station, antibacterial reusable pads and finally, disposable wet pads. You can also buy the Bespoke Jet in various packages — Complete Extra, Complete and Pet packages that vary in price and included accessories.

Design and features

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra with accessories stand. Picture: Samsung.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet is a cordless stick vacuum that has a suction power of 210W and a single battery can last up to 60 minutes on minimum, 30 minutes on medium and 10 minutes on maximum power settings. It uses a digital inverter motor and has a hand-held body weight of 1.44kg.

It has a basic LCD display that shows the time remaining, power setting and other things like if it’s clogged or various error messages. Below the display are the power and plus and minus buttons. I love that you can press the power button once to start and not have to keep it pressed like you do some stick vacuums. The plus and minus buttons will increase or decrease the power settings. Additionally, the plus button will spray water onto the floor if you have the spray spinning sweeper attached.

In terms of ergonomics, I didn’t like the way the handle has a piece of plastic that separates your index finger from your other three fingers. I found my index finger would get a little sore after a longish session of cleaning.

I used the jet dual brush the most during my nearly two months of testing and it’s robust and designed in a way that makes it easy to remove and clean the main and smaller brush at the front. The main roller brush is motorised and incredibly effective. The only downside is there are no lights to ensure you don’t miss any debris hiding in the dark or even just dull areas on the floor.

All of the accessors can be attached directly to the body but the included extension tube is telescopic and offers three size settings which are ideal when you have different people using the vacuum.

The main dustbin is washable and has a capacity of 2.5 litres and is easy to empty directly into a bin but using the clean station automates this. Simply dock the vacuum into the station and then press the on/off button and it will automatically open the bin, suck and empty the contents and charge the battery. The real beauty of this system is there’s no dust flying into the air. The dust bin bag is housed inside the clean station and after two months of use, I haven’t had to replace it yet. Of course, your mileage may vary and in that time I have been testing other vacuums.

Accessories

I do love that there’s no need to drill into walls to install mounting brackets since the clean station is free-standing. However, it does take up space. You also have to factor in the free-standing accessory cradle which can hold four accessories and the spare battery. You don’t need to have them side-by-side but both require a separate power socket.

Being a pet owner, I’m always drawn to accessories that specialise in vacuuming pet hair and the pet tool is very effective. However, it does get entangled with long hairs that require taking the roller brush out to remove them. Not a big deal, but Dyson’s pet-specific tool does a better job of not getting hairs entangled.

Bespoke Jet Pro Extra with spray spinning sweeper attachment. Picture: Samsung.

The spay spinning sweeper has two motorised heads that use velcro to attach reusable mopping pads. These are great for hard floors and tiles but won’t get down into the deep groves of large floor tiles. The pads are easy to wash and you can fully clean them in a washing cycle. There’s also a water container in the sweeper that you can use to spray water onto the floor in front of the vacuum. It’s easy to use and move across the floor and is ideal for maintaining a floor but not for deep cleaning.

You also get wet pads and these work great on wood floors but unfortunately, you’d need a lot of them to do a large area, so I didn’t find them all that practical.

Performance

A single battery is good for up to 60 minutes on the minimum power setting and with non-motorised tools. In reality, I used the medium setting which gave me closer to 25 minutes with the main brush head. I found even one battery was more than good enough for my needs but I don’t have carpets, just a medium-sized rug to clean. The extra battery is ideal for those with large homes and carpets.

General cleaning was excellent and I was really impressed at how effective it was at cleaning pet hairs from my low-pile rug.

The clean station is great for those who are concerned about dust and contaminants in the air. The downside is that it leaves the bin flap open and I regularly forgot to close it after removing the vacuum from the clean station. I’d remove it and start cleaning and wonder why it wasn’t working right and then notice the bin was still open.

Since the dust bag is self-sealing and the vacuum has a multi-layered filtration system, you don't have to be anxious about allergies or other pollutants being released into the air at any point during this process. The dust bag does need to be replaced when the light on the clean station turns red, but since the bag can retain a lot of debris, that’s not often and it self-seals as you remove it.

Verdict

This review is based on the Bespoke Jet Pro Extra which offers a complete package that will cover almost all of your cleaning needs. It’s not inexpensive but offers good value for money when you take into account the extras including a spare battery, performance and range of cleaning products it replaces. It does need space to store but I love the convenience of the clean station.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra Vacuum Cleaner — €849 Harvey Norman.