Sony's new nifty fifty FE 50mm F1.4 GM mirrorless lens is a bokeh monster

Sony has the largest selection of full-frame mirrorless lenses for their e-mount system and they are expanding it further with the recent launch of the FE 50 MM F1.4 GM. When paired with the latest Sony cameras, it is an ideal option for a wide variety of uses in both still and video including portraiture, landscape, travel, and wedding. While Sony already offers a brighter 50mm F1.2 GM, the new G Master is lighter, has a standard 67mm filter thread and is less expensive.

“At Sony, we are continually listening to the needs of today’s content creators and are proud to announce the newest innovative option with the FE 50 MM F1.4 GM lens, the latest addition to the E-mount lens line-up,” said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Head of IP&S Marketing, Sony Europe. “This prime lens is a great option for both photography and videography use and delivers excellent image quality at 50 mm, one of the most popular focal lengths. Being able to pack our latest G Master technology into such a compact form factor brings ultimate versatility to a 50 mm for Sony.”