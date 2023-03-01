Apple HomePod (Gen 2), smart speaker with Siri released in Ireland

The original Apple HomePod smart speaker was launched five years ago but was never made available here in Ireland. An upgraded version has been released and is available here which is great news for Apple fans and especially those deep in the ecosystem.

Design

A 4-inch high-excursion woofer and an array of five horn-loaded tweeters, each with its own neodymium magnet, are housed inside the 168mm tall and 142mm wide HomePod. The soft fabric mesh that evenly covers the cylindrical speaker is available in either midnight black or white colours.

The base has a rubber material that ensures the speaker doesn’t slip and lower down on the side is a removable power cable that matches the colour fabric styling of the speaker.

The touchscreen on top of the speaker lights up and for the initial setup, you’ll need to bring your iPhone or iPad camera near it to begin the setup procedure.

The touch area on top features multicoloured lights but it isn’t a display as such. It has ‘+’ and ‘-’ for volume controls and touch gestures for playback. Touch and hold will summons Siri.

Smart speaker features

HomePod can be controlled using your voice thanks to built-in Siri support and should be familiar to many iPhone and iPad users. With Siri, HomePod is always available to assist each family member, recognising up to six voices to provide a tailored experience for each individual.

You can ask her anything and thanks to the upgraded S7 chipset the responses are rapid. However, all too often she will send the answer to a web search on your iPhone. Of course, you can also do loads of other things like set timers, access smart home devices, control music playback on Apple Music and play a podcast or radio station using TuneIn. There’s also a built-in Intercom function that allows direct connections between HomePod or HomePod mini on the same network.

HomePod also features built-in humidity and temperature sensors. These will display the humidity and temperature in the room it’s placed. Using an Eve smart plug I was able to create an automation that when the humidity levels went above 65% it would turn on my dehumidifier and then turn it off again when it dropped below 45%.

HomePod can be used to operate your smart home while you are away, such as checking to see if the doors are closed and the lights are turned off. You can now expand the number of accessories you can add to your smart home thanks to Matter support, plus there's also a built-in Thread hub.

In a future update, ambient Sound Recognition for smoke and carbon monoxide

alarms will send a notification to your iPhone and alert you of a potential disaster.

Two are better than one

One of the best features of HomePod is that you can wirelessly connect two of them into a stereo pair. Of course, you can also have two or more in separate rooms and have them play the same audio for use in a multiroom setup which doesn’t have to be the same speaker type and can be created with a combination of HomePod, HomePod mini or other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers. However, if you want to create a HomePod stereo pair, you have to pair identical speakers. So, for example, you can’t pair an original HomePod or a HomePod mini with a generation two HomePod.

Two HomePod minis in a stereo pair are impressive, but they don’t compare to the power and audio prowess of two HomePods. I’m a massive fan of speakers in a stereo pair because you can place your left and right far enough apart to produce a true stereo soundstage.

The sound quality of the music I was streaming to the pair of HomePods was excellent, but I was even more impressed when I used them in conjunction with an Apple TV 4K. In particular, the supported Dolby Atmos content was superb with a convincing virtual surround sound. Apple’s Spatial Audio technology is also supported and is far more effective on the larger HomePod speakers than it is on the much smaller HomePod mini. The extra size creates a more powerful sound for a better experience when watching movies or TV shows.

Apple Music

HomePod, not surprisingly, comes with full Apple Music integration. This means you can ask Siri to play a specific tune, album, artist or genre of music. However, if you’re a Spotify, Tidal or Qobuz user, you don’t get the same integration although you can still cast audio from those apps on your iPhone via AirPlay 2. You can also bring your iPhone near your HomePod to transfer (Handoff) audio to the smart speaker, which is pretty cool and useful. Unfortunately, Android devices are not supported unless you use a third-party app that’s capable of emulating AirPlay 2.

Using the Home app you can adjust several settings for HomePod including switching stereo speaker pairs from left to right. You can also toggle a ‘reduce bass’ option on/off, but there’s no graphic equaliser or option to tweak mids and highs.

Sound quality

HomePod can adapt its sound in real time depending on the surroundings and the music being played thanks to the Apple S7 chip, which runs extremely advanced, customised tuning models. HomePod uses its internal microphones to listen to the sound produced by the speakers and then processes the sound to ensure it’s at an optimal tone and balance. For example, it can detect when it’s close to a wall and reduce bass to compensate. This is ideal for those who are restricted by where they can place the speaker, but ideally, it’s best not to put it too near a wall or other large objects. This is good practice for any speaker.

It's undeniable that a HomePod produces a sound that is noticeably richer than the considerably smaller HomePod mini because it has a 10cm bass unit inside. Even with just one speaker, you'll hear a full-bodied and dramatic sound courtesy of the five tweeters that are placed to spread music 360 degrees.

Even a single HomePod has impressive loudness and bass and adding a second one more than doubles the performance. While I’m slow to warm to Spatial Audio the ever-growing catalogue continues to sway my impressions in a positive direction. The latest AirPods Pro reproduces Spatial Audio in a way I hadn’t experienced before and the pair of HomePods further convinces me that it’s more than just a gimmick.

Verdict

I love the HomePod mini and how such a small speaker is able to achieve such power but HomePod takes this to another level. While one HomePod is good, pairing two of them is more than twice the performance and fun. The downside is that it’s also twice the price — €700 will buy you a really nice soundbar that’s great for TV watching, but I don’t find the latter generally ideal for listening to music.

If you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem and have an Apple TV then it makes more sense. It’s important to note that if you don’t own an Apple TV, an iOS device or even a Mac, then HomePod isn’t for you.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and you use Siri shortcuts, HomeKit and you want a really excellent music listening experience as well as a great movie-watching experience, a pair HomePods make a lot of sense for you. It’s hard to beat the ease of set-up and seamless Apple TV and Apple Music integration.

Apple HomePod €349 Apple