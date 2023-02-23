Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: Making light work of those dirty jobs

The Vactidy Blitz V8 is a cordless stick vacuum with a lightweight design and powerful motor and battery combination with a 35-minute runtime that makes vacuuming a breeze.

Design and features

When the courier delivered the Blitz V8 I thought it was something else because the box was very compact. It features a stylish design with dark grey and green colouring and a frosted metal tube that can be extended to twice its length. The tube can slide out easily in increments to attain the ideal height for the person using it or the task at hand. At just 2.3kg it’s light compared to a lot of stick vacuums and this makes it a joy to use. You can connect the attachments directly to the V8 without the tube which makes it really compact and ideal for vacuuming overhead or in a car where space is tight.

The vacuum includes a 26v 2200mAh removable battery that takes up to two and a half hours to charge but you get up to 35 minutes of runtime in standard power mode. If you run it at maximum suction power of 20Kpa the runtime drops to 25 minutes. Additional batteries are available for €27 and can be charged separately from the vacuum.

The Blitz V8 comes with a motorised roller brush with a 180-degree swivel that makes it effortless to navigate around a floor. It also includes a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush both of which come in handy.

It has a 500ml dustbin that is transparent which makes it easy to see dirt build up inside. The bin latch is easy to release and the dirt falls right out without any effort or mess. The vacuum uses a four-stage HEPA filtering system to protect against secondary contaminants and allergies. These filters are easy to replace and can be purchased separately in a pack of three for a little over €11.

All of the parts fit well together and click nicely into place without any effort and the overall build quality feels good.

Performance

I love the Blitz V8 for its lightweight and manoeuvrability. The main brush features two lights on the front that help to see where you need to vacuum in dark corners to ensure you vacuum all the dirt up. It doesn’t have any anti-tangle properties and long pet hairs tended to get wrapped up in it. However, the brush is easily removed for cleaning with a single button on the base of the brush head.

Verdict

I love the simplicity of the Blitz V8 and its compact and lightweight design. It’s ideal for quick vacuum sessions on hard floors and for some light dirt on low-pile carpets. Overall, it is a good cordless vacuum for daily tasks because it requires little maintenance and is simple to operate.

Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum €192 Amazon