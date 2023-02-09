Unihertz Tank: A tough phone with features like a night vision camera and a week-long battery life

There’s no such thing as the perfect phone since an individual's vision of the ideal will depend on their specific requirements. Some want a phone with the best cameras while others just want great battery life. I’ve been testing the Unihertz Tank, which is an apt description of a tank-like phone that offers class-leading battery life with a military-grade build quality.

Design

The Unihertz Tank sports a 6.81-inch screen. Picture: Noel Campion.

I’ve put the Tank in the hands of many and initially, there’s a giggle but everyone was impressed by its features. Yes, it is a massive phone that weighs an incredible 560g — mostly thanks to the 22,000mAh battery. Yes, you read that correctly, the Tank has a twenty-two thousand mAh battery. For context, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which weighs 240g has a 4,323mAh battery and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra weighs 234g and has a 5,000mAh battery.

There’s no question the Tank isn’t for everyone and it doesn’t look great in a trousers pocket, but for those who don’t like the fear of running out of battery, it’s hard to look past the Tank.

The Tank is a massive phone measuring 75.6 × 85.30 × 23.9 mm and is constructed from a combination of tough plastics and metal that combine to create an industrial design that has been tested to withstand drops, heat, sand, water or pretty much any other hardship you want to put it through. While the Tank isn’t ideal for those who scroll through their social feeds all day — due to its weight — it comes into its own for those who like the great outdoors. Thanks to its tank-like construction, the Tank is IP68 dust and waterproof as well as military standard 810H drop resistant.

On the top edge is the dual SIM tray that doesn’t require any tools to remove. Here you’ll also find an IR blaster that can be used as a universal remote via an app.

On the right edge are the volume up and down buttons along with the power button that doubles as the fingerprint reader. I found the latter wasn’t 100% reliable, but you also get face unlock, which is fast but not as secure.

On the bottom edge is a large rubber flap that protects the USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. With a headphone attached, this can be used as an aerial for the built-in FM radio — handy if you’re out of signal coverage.

On the left edge are two shortcut buttons used to launch the flash and a massive camping light that is found on the back. The camping light is blindingly bright at 1200 lumen and is useful in an emergency or just to light up the night. It has five modes for you to choose from including SOS, explosion flash and three brightness levels (full bright, half bright and slightly bright). You can also set a duration timer for 5, 10, 15 or 30 minutes.

Display

The Unihertz Tank 4G beside the Unihertz Jelly. Picture: Noel Campion.

The 6.81-inch LCD IPS panel has a full-HD resolution (2340 × 1080 pixels) with Panda Glass MN228 protection. While it’s not an AMOLED display, it’s perfect for everyday use with decent brightness and clarity. Viewing angles are good and the colours are vibrant.

The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate, but this isn’t a deal-breaker when you take into account the price and other features.

The rear mono speaker is fine but doesn’t get very loud — stereo would have been nice but at least you get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood

The Unihertz Tank has a massive 22,000mAh battery. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Tank uses a MediaTek MT6789 chipset that provides a good user experience with the stock Android 12 OS onboard. It’s more than capable thanks to the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — there’s no microSD card support. While it doesn’t benchmark like a flagship or even a mid-range handset, its performance was never a stumbling block to the overall user experience.

The Tank doesn’t come with 5G support but does have NFC for contactless payments and the latest Bluetooth 5.3.

Battery performance

You can also use the Tank as a battery bank to charge other devices. This is a handy feature but is only good for charging small devices like earbuds and not phones — I measured a peak charging rate of 2.6W while trying to charge a phone.

Cameras

The night vision camera is pretty cool and I can see how some might find it useful in the great outdoors but it is limited to black and white.

You can capture video at up to 2K with electronic, not optical image stabilisation.

The selfie camera is fine in good light but lacks post-processing in lower light to reduce noise.

Verdict

The Unihertz Tank is a unique phone that offers class-leading battery life, fast charging right out of the box and a plethora of features for the outdoor adventurer. It’s literally built like a tank and ready for the harshest of users and environments.

