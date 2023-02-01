Samsung Galaxy S23 Series launch: Everything you need to know

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23. The original Galaxy S was launched by the Korean company in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. Some of the headline features of the new lineup are the 200MP camera sensor on the S23 Ultra along with a move away from Samsungs Exynos processors to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform in Europe.

Samsung UK’s newly appointed VP Head of MX Division, Samsung UK and Ireland, James Kitto said: “The launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is an exciting moment for our business. The evolution of our business is driven by the transformative role that smartphones play in the lives of our customers – both at work and play. We know what our customers crave - more storage, ground-breaking camera technology and an intuitive, seamless experience – and the new Galaxy S23 Series undoubtedly delivers – it’s our most advanced mobile technology to date”.

“With this launch, we are keen to highlight not just what features our devices have, but what they can empower users to achieve. With our new camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 Series will offer our customers more social currency, as new owners can expect to be asked ‘can you send me that?’ on a regular basis when it comes to the photos they capture. Added to this is the seamless connectivity of our ecosystem, which across all our devices can truly make a difference in people’s lives – whether that’s getting documents updated on the move or editing freshly captured video content.”

In a Samsung Galaxy first, the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that the company says will capture epic moments with incredible precision. Other camera improvements include a new selfie camera with fast autofocus, Super HDR and a jump from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

A new Expert RAW app, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG — no bulky camera equipment is required. Users can experiment with multiple exposures of photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings and now, after being downloaded on Galaxy S23, Expert RAW features can be accessed within Samsung’s native Camera app or Expert RAW app.

Sustainability Advances the Essence of Samsung Galaxy

Samsung says the Galaxy S23 Series is made using even more recycled materials than the Galaxy S22 Series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The new S Series is the first to feature Corning Gorilla® Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a redesigned packaging box which applied paper made with 100 per cent recycled paper.

More Freedom and Flexibility for Connected Lifestyles

At the core of the Samsung Galaxy S Series’ premium experience is the uncompromising innovation of Samsung Galaxy Ultra. But the power and creative capabilities of Samsung Galaxy Ultra don’t stop at smartphones. With the brand new, first-ever Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, users can now enjoy an ultimate Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Ireland Availability and Special Offers

The Galaxy S23 Series comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Green, Lavender, Cream and Phantom Black and is available to pre-order today.

Starting on February 17, 2023, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 will be widely available in operators, retailers and on samsung.com.

For customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ from Samsung.com, Samsung will offer double the storage to 512GB for the price of 256GB. For customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Samsung.com, Samsung will double the storage to 256GB for the price of 128GB. Pre-orders must be made by February 16 to have access to this offer.

For more information please visit: Samsung

Pricing

Galaxy S23 Ultra RRP:

• 256GB, €1,459

• 512GB, €1,639

• 1TB, €1,879

Galaxy S23+ RRP:

• 256GB, €1,249

• 512GB, €1,359

Galaxy S23 RRP:

• 128GB, €999

• 256GB, €1,059