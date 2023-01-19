The Ezviz BC1C is an impressive wireless security camera with 2K video capture

Security cameras have become so accessible with lots of great options to choose from. Installation and setup are made easy thanks to wireless connectivity and battery-powered cameras like the Ezviz BC1C which I’ve been testing for the last few months. I also got to test the optional solar panel that can keep the internal camera battery of the Ezviz BC1C charged all year round.

Design

EZVIZ BC1C with optional solar panel. Picture: Ezviz.

The Ezviz BC1C is a welcome departure from the majority of conventional security cameras, which generally, come in white plastic. It has a magnetic back that is shaped like a ball and socket joint, like so many other wireless cameras and comes with both a magnetic mount and a screw-in alternative if you want something more secure.

If you install the camera where it’s easy to access, then charging it every so often isn’t a big deal. After three months of use, the large internal 10400 mAh rechargeable battery had drained down to 42%. However, if you need to mount it much higher up then the optional solar panel is a good option. This has to be screwed into a solid surface using the included screws and mounting plate. The main consideration when mounting the solar panel is that it needs to be facing the sun for as long as possible throughout the day for maximum efficiency. In my testing, the solar panel charged the camera by 7% in one hour on a sunny day, so you can be assured it won't run out of battery.

The Ezviz BC1C is more stylish than most cameras which are a glossy white. Picture: Ezviz.

Unlike most cameras, the Ezviz BC1C comes with 32GB of memory built-in and there’s no SD card slot. If you need to access longer periods of historical video recordings you can pay for an Ezviz cloud subscription.

This camera has an integrated 32GB of memory so there’s no need to purchase an additional SD card. This is enough storage to store ten-minute recordings per day for up to six months.

Image quality

The Ezviz BC1C mounted. Picture: Ezviz.

In comparison to most cameras in this price range, the Ezviz BC1C can record video at a resolution of 2K (2560 x 1440), which is twice as much as standard 1080p cameras. I found the video footage excellent overall with good details even in shadow areas or on a dull day. Video captured at night is also good when you enable the camera spotlights as long as the subject isn’t too far away where the lights aren’t strong enough to reach them.

Ezviz app and features

The Ezviz app allows you to view and playback video footage stored on the camera. Picture: Ezviz.

Adding the camera to the Ezviz app is straightforward, but new users will have to set up a free account first. If you have more than one Ezviz camera you will see all your camera feeds within the app.

Once connected over WiFi, you’ll be able to see a live view of all your cameras in a grid, vertically or for each individual camera. You can also playback video clips that are saved to the camera's memory from here. As with most cameras, the Ezviz BC1C has a two-way talk option, allowing you to communicate with anyone you can see on the feed.

By default, the camera will record video when it detects motion but you can change this to custom detection zones within the frame, human shape detection and PIR infrared detection.

I used human shape detection, which operates with a high level of accuracy and cut down on the number of notifications I got.

The Ezviz BC1C can be programmed to record at specific times, and there is also a manual option to enable and prevent recording on all devices.

The camera has small spotlights that can be activated to provide full-colour night vision. It's always better than basic black-and-white video, so it's worth turning on and they’re not too bright to annoy neighbours.

Also, live video streaming to a compatible smart display is supported by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Verdict

The Ezviz BC1C is a fabulous all-around package with stellar battery life, excellent video quality and onboard storage that mostly negates the need to pay extra for a cloud subscription. The optional solar panel is great too if you just want to install the camera and then never have to think about it again.

Ezviz BC1C — €150 www.satworld.ie