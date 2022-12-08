Skibbereen's Spearline acquires Californian tech firm

Spearline currently employs more than 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India
Left to Right: Matthew Lawlor, Co-Founder and CTO of Spearline with Victor Belfor, 8x8’s Global VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8’s headquarters in Campbell, California to announce Spearline’s acquisition of Callstats analytics, diagnostics and optimization technology for WebRTC from 8x8. Photo: Chris C Lee

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 16:32
Alan Healy

West Cork firm Spearline has acquired a US tech company as it continues the expansion of its services.

The Skibbereen company, which supplies communication testing technologies, has acquired the California-headquartered Callstats from tech firm 8x8. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

In a statement, the company said the acquisition will enable Spearline to use Callstats’ technology to provide for the testing and monitoring of critical business telecommunication services for its clients. 

Founded in 2003 by Kevin Buckley and Matthew Lawlor, Spearline currently employs more than 200 people worldwide, with offices in Cork, Waterford and India. 

The acquisition of Callstats follows the company’s acquisition of the Israeli-based communications solutions provider testRTC in November of last year.

Matthew Lawlor, Co-Founder and CTO of Spearline said: “Our acquisition of Callstats represents a huge step forward for Spearline. The integration of the Callstats patented technology, alongside our earlier acquisition of testRTC, confirms Spearline’s position as the world leader in communication testing technologies. 

"We provide our customers with an all-encompassing solution that no other vendor can offer, and we have a team of world-class experts to continue our development into the future.” 

Victor Belfor, Global VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8 said: “We are committed to helping enterprises around the globe reduce costs while also achieving high return on investment with our single-vendor platform. 

"We are continuing to focus our innovation on our highly differentiated 8x8 XCaaS cloud communications and contact centre solution and believed Callstats was a better fit for Spearline’s capabilities.”

Cork telecom to create 106 jobs in global expansion

Munster BusinessPlace: SkibbereenPlace: CaliforniaOrganisation: SpearlineOrganisation: Callstats
