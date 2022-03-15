Cork telecom to create 106 jobs in global expansion

Cork telecom to create 106 jobs in global expansion

Matthew Lawlor, co-founder and CTO at Spearline, Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America, and Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO at Spearline, at the official opening of the new Spearline headquarters in Skibbereen, Co Cork in 2020. Photo: Dermot Sullivan

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 08:00
Geoff Percival

 

Cork-founded telecommunications company Spearline is to create 106  jobs, including nearly 40 in Ireland, as part of a global expansion.

The Skibbereen-headquartered company will add the jobs in Ireland, the US and India.

The new roles will cover the areas of customer engagement, finance, HR, marketing, operations, product engineering and sales. The technology company monitors toll and toll-free numbers for connectivity and audio quality. Spearline also has a presence in Romania and counts Zoom and Mastercard as clients.

Its latest expansion follows its recent acquisition of testRTC, a company based in Israel.

The new hires will include at least 38 in Ireland, with the possibility of more job announcements here, where it has bases in Co Cork and Co Waterford.

"Currently, our plan is to hire 106 jobs in total, with 38 of those being based across Ireland. The remainder will be in the US and India by year-end, as we adopt a more modern, hybrid working approach in a post-Covid world,” said Spearline chief executive and co-founder Kevin Buckley.

As part of the expansion, one of many of the company’s goals is to establish a multi-state team in the US, capable of covering all regions where new and current customers operate.

Pre-pandemic, Spearline required prospective staff members to be based at one of its four global locations. However, advancements to the hybrid working model have enabled the company to recruit talent globally.

Read More

Ten minutes with Ola Budak of Spearline

More in this section

Ford staff stage 24-hour walkout Ford accelerates drive to all-electric cars in Europe
Limerick-based building group Roadbridge goes into receivership Limerick-based building group Roadbridge goes into receivership
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
<p>Mincon traditionally makes drilling equipment for companies in the mining and construction sectors but has begun to expand its capabilities in recent times.</p>

Shannon engineering firm Mincon weathers Covid and inflation storms

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices