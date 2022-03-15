Cork telecom to create 106 jobs in global expansion

Cork-founded telecommunications company Spearline is to create 106 jobs, including nearly 40 in Ireland, as part of a global expansion.

The Skibbereen-headquartered company will add the jobs in Ireland, the US and India.

The new roles will cover the areas of customer engagement, finance, HR, marketing, operations, product engineering and sales. The technology company monitors toll and toll-free numbers for connectivity and audio quality. Spearline also has a presence in Romania and counts Zoom and Mastercard as clients.

Its latest expansion follows its recent acquisition of testRTC, a company based in Israel.

The new hires will include at least 38 in Ireland, with the possibility of more job announcements here, where it has bases in Co Cork and Co Waterford.

"Currently, our plan is to hire 106 jobs in total, with 38 of those being based across Ireland. The remainder will be in the US and India by year-end, as we adopt a more modern, hybrid working approach in a post-Covid world,” said Spearline chief executive and co-founder Kevin Buckley.

As part of the expansion, one of many of the company’s goals is to establish a multi-state team in the US, capable of covering all regions where new and current customers operate.

Pre-pandemic, Spearline required prospective staff members to be based at one of its four global locations. However, advancements to the hybrid working model have enabled the company to recruit talent globally.