Dyson Zone air purifying headphones to go on sale in Ireland in March

Dyson says the headphones offer up to 50 hours of audio battery life, or around four hours of combined audio and air purification run time.
(Dyson/Tom William Chapman)

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 09:19
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Dyson’s first pair of noise-cancelling headphones, which also come with a personal air purification system, will go on sale in the UK in March starting at £749 (around €870), the company has confirmed.

The Dyson Zone were first unveiled earlier this year as the UK-founded firm’s unique take on combating noise and air pollution in urban areas around the world.

The headphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) to cut out noise around the wearer, while the detachable visor that sits over the user’s nose and mouth pumps out filtered air to help cut exposure to air pollution.

The visor can be lowered when the wearer is speaking or detached completely when not in use.

The Zone headphones will initially launch in China in January, before coming to the UK, Ireland, the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore in March.

Dyson says the headphones offer up to 50 hours of audio battery life, or around four hours of combined audio and air purification run time.

The tech firm said the headphones are the result of years of development and in response to data which shows that one in five people in the EU are affected by noise pollution and that 99% of the world’s population live in areas that exceed the World Health Organisation’s safe levels for pollution.

The Dyson Zone’s filtration system is capable of capturing 99% of particle pollution, and users will be able the different levels of air quality they encounter by connecting the headphones to the MyDyson app.

When the Zone headphones were first unveiled earlier this year, the company’s chief engineer, Jake Dyson, said: “The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps”.

OneOdio A10 wireless headphones: Good sound, great value for money

