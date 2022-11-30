Apple Music launches new Replay experience and reveals 2022’s Top Charts

FOMO (fear of missing out) is a real thing and I experienced it myself when Apple Music upgraded their music streaming to hi-res audio at no extra cost. Spotify currently doesn’t offer this service and while others like Qobuz and Tidal do, their subscriptions are a little more expensive. However, I’ve always enjoyed Spotify’s replay at year's end — a trendy feature Apple lacked, until now.

Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience. The year 2022 was an exciting one for music, with more listeners than ever exploring new sounds, languages, and genres. The 2022 year-end charts also demonstrate the impact that Apple Music listeners had both individually and collectively on making 2022 a memorable year.