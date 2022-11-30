Apple Music launches new Replay experience and reveals 2022’s Top Charts

FOMO (fear of missing out) is a real thing and I experienced it myself when Apple Music upgraded their music streaming to hi-res audio at no extra cost. Spotify currently doesn’t offer this service and while others like Qobuz and Tidal do, their subscriptions are a little more expensive. However, I’ve always enjoyed Spotify’s replay at year's end — a trendy feature Apple lacked, until now.
Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience. The year 2022 was an exciting one for music, with more listeners than ever exploring new sounds, languages, and genres. The 2022 year-end charts also demonstrate the impact that Apple Music listeners had both individually and collectively on making 2022 a memorable year.
“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”
A year-end experience with enhanced listening insights and new functionality, including a completely customised highlight reel, will be available in 2022. Users can learn about their favourite songs, albums, artists, genres, and more. Superfans can even find out if they are among the top 100 listeners of their preferred genre or performer.
Apple Music listeners can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023, and once the new year begins, keep listening on Apple Music to explore and share new 2023 insights each week.
Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music. Play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights. A truncated version of the site is available all year or as soon as a user is eligible.
Check out Apple Music’s complete list of Year End Charts