Check out all the latest tech gadgets and more for winter 2022

The range of tech products has never been so diverse and extensive with so many electronic devices becoming smart. Whether you are thinking of buying a smart device for someone special or just treating yourself, you don’t want to leave it too late as availability can still be a problem.

Tech gifts are perfect and suitable for all occasions throughout the year, including birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, and even as a reward for yourself.

Here is a list of the top must-have tech presents for 2022, ranging from garden tools to wearable technology and gaming consoles, making sure that whoever you buy this gift for has the newest, greatest gear.

The Grado SR60x

These headphones are hand-assembled in Grado’s Brooklyn-based headquarters. The all-new X Drivers deliver a warm, detailed and engaging sound. The SR60X is a wired open-back headphone that offers exceptional sound quality at an affordable price and is great for budding audiophiles.

€129 hifihut.ie

AirPods Pro (gen 2)

The Apple AirPods Pro 2’s offers class-leading active noise cancellation and adaptive transparency mode. They’re more comfortable for a broader range of ear sizes and now boast an improved battery life and a variety of ways to charge them.

€299 apple.ie

EBO Air robot

The EBO AIR is a social companion robot, designed to keep the home safe, pets entertained and family connected at all times. The 24-hour video recording, motion detection and infrared night vision track every movement, 7 days a week. EBO additionally allows users to schedule rounds throughout the day, which is ideal for keeping pets company when the house is empty. I love being able to check in on my pets when I’m away via the video feed from EBO Air as well as play with them remotely using the built-in pet play features of this fun little bot.

€265 amazon.co.uk

HP Chromebooks

The HP Chromebook x360 13.3-inch Laptop and the HP Chromebook 15.6” Laptop are both designed to keep users productive and entertained anywhere, whether at home or on the go. The devices feature Chrome OS, plus access to a large selection of apps in the Google Play Store.

The HP Chromebook x360 is 13.3-inch, from €557 and the HP Chromebook 15.6-inch Laptop from €348.

Apple Watch SE

The most affordable Apple Watch comes in three stylish case colours. It has built-in sensors that gather insights into your fitness and health. New advanced safety features are a welcome addition for 2022. The Apple Watch SE is loaded with features and is now more affordable than ever.

Prices from €299

Petcube Bites2Lite Treat Dispenser

Keep an eye on your pet no matter where you are with this smart treat dispenser. Curb the cravings of any canine, the smart pet tech allows users to toss treats remotely from their phone, controlling the amount of treats and distance. Features include a 1080p HD camera, a 160-degree view for full room coverage and two-way audio which allows you to speak to your pet from afar. Connectivity works via WiFi and is compatible with the Petcube App.

€170 Three.ie.

Apple TV 4K

The latest video streamer from Apple for 2022 is ridiculously powerful making everything super responsive. With Apple’s best-ever visual and audio quality, the new Apple TV 4K combines all of your favourite apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade and much more. Regardless of whether you own another Apple device or not, this is the best video streaming device for features, picture quality and performance.

from €169.

INVENTOR: GinoBot with 10 bonus models Robotized Set

GinoBot is a highly programmable robot, ready to be used straight from the box. It requires minimal effort and the easy set-up takes only a couple of minutes. Developed by a combination of engineers and academics, GinoBot is an ideal tool for teaching STEM disciplines, mathematical reasoning and programming, all whilst having fun! This is a gift that will have them busy on the big day but also well into the new year with endless possibilities.

€180 shop.engino.com

Kärcher, WD 4

The WD range is powerful, easy to operate and prepared for any cleaning task thrown at them. Their design offers strong aesthetics, robust material, superb user-friendliness and innovative functional features that present an industrial-ready machine designed for the home.

Kärcher, WD 4, €169.99 Kärcher, WD 5, €229.99 www.kaercher.com/ie

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2

The fully waterproof Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 comes with a 100% recycled outer design and a whopping 22-hour battery life. A powerful Bluetooth speaker at an affordable price

€59.99 www.nokia.com

JBL Bar 300

Fill your room with your favourite people, favourite festive movies and Dolby Atmos sound with the all-in-one JBL Bar 300. No sub is needed, this compact soundbar uses MultiBeam technology and virtual Dolby Atmos to create a truly immersive 3D sound movie experience.

€399

Steam Deck handheld gaming console

The Steam Deck is an incredible hand-held gaming device that allows you to play many of your PC Steam games and much more. It feels incredible in the hands and features full-size controls positioned perfectly within your reach. It works great as a portable emulation console too and can be docked to your TV or monitor.

You can also connect Bluetooth controllers from Xbox or PlayStation as well as a keyboard and mouse. This is easily my favourite console this year.

From €419 store.steampowered.com/steamdeck

Xbox Series S 512GB Console

Tech gifts 2022

The smallest, most streamlined Xbox system, the Xbox Series S, is equipped with next-generation speed and power. Play tens of thousands of digital games from four generations on a system made entirely of digital content. This is a killer gaming system that will suit casual gamers or those who subscribe to Microsoft Game Pass.

Be warned, however, that the Series S does not play discs.

€299

The Lenco LS-100

The LS-100 is an all-in-one music system with two separate 10W speakers. I love that you can spread the speakers apart to improve the stereo soundstage of your favourite records. It’s also great to be able to connect to the speakers via Bluetooth using your smartphone. To listen in peace, you can also plug in a set of headphones.

€170 Golden Discs

The Ezviz Baby Monitor 1

This baby monitor is an award-winning design that comes with a lot of AI features and peace of mind for parents. Some of the key features include crying detection, high-quality two-way talk, baby activity detection, out-of-crib alerts and full HD 1080p video quality.

€285 amazon.co.uk

The MacBook Air

Now powered by M2, Apple’s revolutionary breakthrough chip for the Mac, it blazes through everything. From editing family holiday photos to watching movies, the battery life on MacBook Air also soars up to 18 hours.

From €1,529

Wiz Portable Mobile Light

With this Wiz lamp, you can turn your personal space into all kinds of special effects by exploring endless combinations of soft light and colourful gradients. Just bring Mobile LED light along, anywhere inside or even outside your home and make your cosy corner truly inviting.

€110 very.ie

Onesonic MXS-HD1

Featuring active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality, the Irish-designed MXS-HD1s are feature rich. Listen all day with 5 hours of playtime per charge and 20 hours per charge in the wireless charging case.

The MXS-HD1 are Apple and Android compatible.

Onesonic.ie €110

Huawei Watch GT3 46mm

It can last up to 14 days on a single charge, so you’re always prepared for what the day throws at you.

Vodafone €179