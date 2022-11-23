Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2: Eco-friendly speaker with a big sound

Nokia is best known as a phone maker, but the Finnish company continue to branch out into the audio accessories space with their new waterproof Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2. One of the things that separate this Nokia speaker from the plethora of small portable Bluetooth speakers is its 100% recycled outer design, which Nokia says is their most sustainable speaker yet.

Alex Lambeek, Global Head of Accessories at HMD Global: “With an outer design made from 100% recycled materials1, the new Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is a first in our portfolio and to the market overall. We made sure to source recycled materials that deliver on our high-quality standards while being kind to the planet. This is just a taste of what we have in store for the rest of the year as we continue to strive to become more sustainable in everything we do – internally and through our products.”

Design and features

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2. Picture: Noel Campion.

The new eco-friendly dark grey speaker is small and cylindrical in shape with a speaker grille on top and a unique system of four large port holes near the base that allows the sound room to move outwards. The latter seems to assist in bass response and spread the sound evenly in all directions.

Around the back is a long rubber strip that contains a small flap to protect the USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm AUX jack and a microSD card slot, which can be used to play audio files directly from a card. The rest of the rubber strip has an LED indicator light, power, volume down, pause/play/call, volume up and multifunction buttons.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2. Picture: Noel Campion.

The ultra-portable size fits perfectly in your pocket and takes up very little space in your suitcase. Take it on holidays and even to the beach without fear of damage thanks to its IPX7 dust and water resistance.

You can also link multiple Wireless Speaker 2s together or pair two of them into a stereo pair. I only received a single speaker for testing, but having done this with other speakers, I can attest to how good a feature this is.

It's great to see a built-in mic which can be useful for calls, conference calls or just family Zoom sessions.

Battery life is excellent with up to an impressive 22 hours possible from the 1,200mAh battery.

Sound quality

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2. Picture: Noel Campion.

Despite its small form factor the Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is capable of pushing out impressive bass, crystal clear mids and highs with decent detail retrieval. It can get loud too without distorting at higher volumes but of course, physics dictates just how much power this tiny speaker can push out.

Verdict

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is a fun little speaker with an impressive list of features including an IPX7 rating and stellar battery performance. The ability to stereo pair is a nice feature too. I love the eco-friendly nature of this speaker which includes the packaging it comes with. Highly recommended.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 €60 Nokia