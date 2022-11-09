Breaking: Meta cuts over 11,000 jobs worldwide

Meta has announced that it will cut over 11,000 jobs worldwide, reducing its overall workforce by approx. 13%.
The announcement will impact full-time Meta employees in Ireland but no specific numbers are known at this time.
It does not affect contract workers employed by third-parties.
The company currently employs 83,500 people globally.
Meta employs 3,000 people at its Dublin head office.
A spokesperson said the timeline and process for any Dublin job losses will be defined by Irish government guidelines and will see potentially impacted employees entering collective consultation.
Meta has informed the relevant policy stakeholders – the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the IDA.
Speaking last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ's Meta has made contact with his Enterprise department in recent days to alert it of potential redundancies.that
He said that all three will "honour their legal obligations" with regards to redundancy packages.