Breaking: Meta cuts over 11,000 jobs worldwide

Meta employs 3,000 people at its Dublin head office, and an additional 6,000 across multiple sites in Ireland, including its data centre in Clonee in Co Meath and Reality Labs in Cork.
Breaking: Meta cuts over 11,000 jobs worldwide

The Meta office European headquarters in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 10:50
Michelle McGlynn

Meta has announced that it will cut over 11,000 jobs worldwide, reducing its overall workforce by approx. 13%.

The announcement will impact full-time Meta employees in Ireland but no specific numbers are known at this time.

It does not affect contract workers employed by third-parties.

The company currently employs 83,500 people globally.

Meta employs 3,000 people at its Dublin head office.

A spokesperson said the timeline and process for any Dublin job losses will be defined by Irish government guidelines and will see potentially impacted employees entering collective consultation.

Meta has informed the relevant policy stakeholders – the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the IDA.

Speaking last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ's Prime Time that Meta has made contact with his Enterprise department in recent days to alert it of potential redundancies.

He said that all three will "honour their legal obligations" with regards to redundancy packages.

More to follow...

Read More

Elon Musk sells €3.98 billion of Tesla stock

More in this section

Social media stock Instagram introduces age verification tools for Irish users
Elon Musk's Twitter deal on hold Elon Musk says verified Twitter accounts who impersonate others will be banned
Fears for Irish tech workers as Facebook owner Meta reportedly planning major layoffs Fears for Irish tech workers as Facebook owner Meta reportedly planning major layoffs
Twitter Musk Stock Sale

Elon Musk sells €3.98 billion of Tesla stock

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s