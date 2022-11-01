Cork's pool of technology workers grows despite drop in tech job postings

Cork’s pool of skilled technology workers continues to grow despite a decrease in the number of these jobs advertised across Ireland, a new report found.

A new report by Accenture showed Cork as the leading city for tech talent outside of Dublin, with more than 10,000 employees possessing in-demand skills sought by technology employers in Ireland.

However, the number of technology jobs advertised has decreased by 27% across the main technology hubs surveyed for this report, indicating many existing employees are upskilling within their companies.

“The drop in available roles listed could mean that businesses are dialling back on large-scale innovation projects,” said Antony Keane, strategy and consulting lead at Accenture in Ireland.

“The second half of this year is becoming one of uncertainty for the market given inflation and the rising cost of living and energy prices, and businesses’ practices seem to have reflected that,” he added.

Job postings to 'bounce back'

Mr Keane said he expected the number of job postings to “bounce back” next year as “companies look set to innovate and grow through new technology initiatives”.

Accenture’s Ireland Talent Tracker analysed posts on LinkedIn about existing roles and open positions since March.

The research included the number of jobs postings looking for skilled workers in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, data ethics and responsibility, extended reality, quantum computing, robotics, and sustainability.

The research covered all of Ireland, with a particular focus on the eight technology hubs across the country based in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath and Sligo.

In Cork’s metropolitan area, sustainability skills appeared on 26% of all technology jobs advertised on LinkedIn, followed by data analytics (20%) and cybersecurity (19%).

Other emerging technology skills like quantum computing, robotics, extended reality, and data ethics and responsibility, currently feature in 5% of job postings combined for the Cork region.

Findings from the report showed the pool of those with technology skills including cloud computing and analytics has increased by almost 30% in the six months from March across the eight major hubs.

104% increase in remote jobs

It also showed there has been a 104% increase in remote jobs across the country.

The report showed the tech workers in highest demand for businesses across Ireland is those with cloud skills followed by those with cybersecurity skills.

“There is a tremendous opportunity right now for businesses that have been proactive against the backdrop of uncertainty,” said Mr Keane.

"Those that have sought new opportunities and embraced innovation are set to benefit in the long term,” he said.