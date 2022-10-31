Instagram bug tells users their accounts have been suspended

The service status monitoring website DownDetector has recorded thousands of users reporting the problem
Instagram bug tells users their accounts have been suspended

Instagram has told users it is “looking into” an issue which has seen people told they are suspended from the platform (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 15:25
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Instagram has told users it is “looking into” an issue which has seen people told they are suspended from the platform.

Users of the social media app around the world have reported being unable to access their profiles and instead are being shown a message saying their account has been suspended from the platform for 30 days.

The service status monitoring website DownDetector has recorded thousands of users reporting the problem.

In a tweet from the official Instagram Communications account, the Meta-owned company said: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account.

“We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

The company has not yet offered any further details on what has caused the unusual issue.

Some users still able to get onto the platform have reported seeing large drops in their follower numbers as the suspended accounts hit by the issue disappear from the site.

Last week, fellow Meta company WhatsApp suffered an outage which knocked the hugely popular messaging platform offline for around two hours.

More in this section

Apple Releases New Products Meta plummets 25% as Apple earnings and profits top targets
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ carrying a sink Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ carrying a sink
Apple announces new security tool iPhone will get USB-C charging port, says Apple executive
InstagramPlace: UK
<p>Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter and is now in control of one of the most influential social media platforms.</p>

What will Twitter look like under Elon Musk?

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s