JLab JBuds Air Pro — bringing a big sound to the masses

The JLab Air Pro are affordable true wireless earbuds with excellent features that set them apart from others at the same price point including Bluetooth multi-device connectivity.

Design

JLab JBuds Air Pro. Picture: JLab.

The JBuds Air Pro earbuds come in a matte black protective charging case that features three LEDs on the front to indicate the charge state along with a built-in USB-A charging cable that is neatly seated along the base. It has large rounded sides and feels smooth with no sharp edges making it easy to slip into pockets. The case feels light even with the buds inside but has a sturdy hinge and a strong magnet that prevents the lid from popping open.

The earbuds are also matte black with a JLab motif embossed on the outside.

They stick out from the ears a little more than I’d like but feel comfortable to wear. They feature a rubber band around each bud that Jlab call cush fins. I’m not too sure what these are for other than adding a little grip to keep them secure in your ears as well as make them easier to remove from the case. You get two sizes of cush fins as well as three sizes of gel ear tips.

Features

JLab JBuds Air Pro has wear detect for pause/play. Picture: JLab.

The buds have touch controls for playback, calls, transparency on/off, volume and changing the three EQ presets using a combination of taps and tap-and-hold gestures. You can use the JLabs Sound app to customise the controls. The app also gives you access to a graphic equaliser where you can modify the three preset EQs to tweak the sound to your individual preference. You can also upgrade the firmware and toggle the auto-play/pause sensors.

The buds feature Bluetooth 5.1 and multipoint connections where you can be connected to your phone and laptop at the same time.

Both SBC and AAC audio codecs are supported by not AptX or LDAC which isn’t too surprising considering the price point.

It’s also good to see an IP55 water and dust rating, so there is no fear of wearing them out in some light rain.

In the event that you misplace one earbud, there is also a collaboration with Tile. You can track the earbuds or case with the free Tile app, ensuring that you never lose them again.

Battery performance

JLab JBuds Air Pro. Picture: JLab.

Battery life is excellent with up to nine hours expected from the buds and an additional 27 from the charging case. And you never have to worry about forgetting a charging cable since it’s already present on the case. Of course, the only downside to this is if you break the cable you won’t be able to charge the case or buds.

Sound

JLab JBuds Air Pro has touch controls. Picture: JLab.

The JBuds Air Pros, are surprisingly good for the price and although the bass is too heavy out-of-the-box, this can be tamed in the EQ. You can toggle between the three different EQ presets with a triple tap on the left bud. I liked using this to change the EQ to suit different music genres. I tweaked the EQ presets as I didn’t like the default ones.

Ambient mode is enabled by the Be Aware setting at the top of the list in the app, allowing you to hear traffic and human interaction over your music. You can adjust how much external noise you want to allow in via the slider but since there’s no active noise cancellation I didn’t feel the need for this too often.

Verdict

The JLab JBuds Air Pro sound great for the price and offer excellent battery life with a convenient way to charge them. They don’t support ANC or wireless charging and the touch controls can be a little hit or miss but work well most of the time. It’s also worth noting that JLab offers a three months free trial of Tidal with each purchase — a welcome bonus.

JLab JBuds Air Pro — €85 argos.ie