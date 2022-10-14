Huawei announce new wearables integrated with Strava

Huawei smartwatches offer incredible battery life and a plethora of workouts and features but the lack of third-party support has been a deal-breaker for some users. Hopefully, today sees the start of a new dawn for Huawei and their exciting news of support for the popular Strava app.
Today, Huawei announced that it is enabling data integration between Huawei Health and Strava. As a result, anyone using a Huawei wearable device may now export their data to a Strava account and benefit from the many activity tracking and social features of the programme.
A user's Strava account can now be seamlessly updated with accurate personal multi-sport performance statistics collected by Huawei Health as well as comprehensive route activity. This also means that Strava users may now benefit from several of the Huawei wearable devices' common features, such as their long battery life and accurate performance tracking data.
The functionality is available across Europe, including Ireland, and is compatible with all Huawei wearables, including the latest flagships the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro, Huawei GT Runner and the upcoming Huawei Watch D.
Adam Liu, Country Director at Huawei Ireland said: ‘’Huawei Health continues to be our chosen platform for our wearable users to comprehensively track their health and fitness activity. However, we recognise the popularity of Strava, in particular, its community and sharing capabilities. We are excited to offer our customers choice and flexibility and to introduce Strava users to the many benefits of Huawei’s wearable technology. We’re delighted to be taking another positive step forward, building a strong health and fitness community worldwide.’’
1. Log into the Huawei Health app
2. Click on “Me”
3. Scroll down and select “Privacy Management”
4. Select “Data sharing and authorisation”
5. Click on “Strava”
6. Press “Connect with Strava”
7. You’ll then be directed to the Strava website where you’ll need to enter your Strava account details and login into your account
8. Allow the Huawei Health app to connect to your Strava account by clicking “Authorise”