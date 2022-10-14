Huawei announce new wearables integrated with Strava

Huawei smartwatches offer incredible battery life and a plethora of workouts and features but the lack of third-party support has been a deal-breaker for some users. Hopefully, today sees the start of a new dawn for Huawei and their exciting news of support for the popular Strava app.

Today, Huawei announced that it is enabling data integration between Huawei Health and Strava. As a result, anyone using a Huawei wearable device may now export their data to a Strava account and benefit from the many activity tracking and social features of the programme.