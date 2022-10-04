Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover at $54.20 a share

According to the report on Tuesday, Mr Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. FIle Picture: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 17:53
Associated Press

Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his 44 billion US dollar (€44.124bn) deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Mr Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at 54.20 dollars. Shares jumped nearly 13% to 47.95 dollars before trading stopped.

Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Mr Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on October 17.

Mr Musk’s argument for winning the case — and thus walking away from the deal — has largely rested on his allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers.

But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

- Associated Press

