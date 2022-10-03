Kim Kardashian to pay €1.3m over touting crypto on her Instagram page

Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26m to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations in the US that she broke US rules by touting a crypto token without disclosing she was paid for the promotion.

The SEC said Kardashian was paid $250,000 (€256,083) to post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian didn’t admit or deny the regulator’s allegations in settling the case.