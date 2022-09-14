EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine

The court said it was appropriate to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euro on Google, slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.
A general view of the Google offices in Six Pancras Square, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:30
AP Reporters

One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc’s anti-competition watchdog in 2018 over the tech giant’s Android mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice’s General Court mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap Google with a fine of more than four billion euro for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said it was appropriate to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euro on Google, slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.

