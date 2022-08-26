Huawei’s new Watch GT 3 Pro is a class act wrapped in a titanium case

The Watch GT 3 is the latest in a long line of watches from Huawei that is packed with features in an attractive, yet practical titanium case.

Design and features

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium weighs 54g. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has a quality titanium case with a 22mm standard strap that feels elegant and looks fantastic. While not as light as the Huawei GT Runner (38.5g), the GT 3 Pro doesn't feel heavy at 54g (without the strap). There are three straps to choose from when purchasing the GT 3 Pro; black fluoroelastomer, grey leather and titanium.

The price difference between the least costly (black) and most expensive (titanium) straps is not trivial at €150. I received the standard black strap with my review unit and while it doesn’t look as dressy as the titanium strap, it is more practical. I also find metal straps with links tend to pull the hairs on my wrist and so I avoid them. Of course, it’s a matter of personal taste and preference.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has a ceramic back with a lot of sensors. Picture: Noel Campion.

The GT 3 Pro is running Harmony OS 2.0 and has many new features including support for Wi-Fi connectivity and NFC. Currently, the latter doesn’t work with any contactless payment systems in Ireland.

I have been wearing the watch 24/7 for the last month or so and can testify to the toughness of the titanium case and front, which uses sapphire glass. It has stood up to a lot of everyday use and abuse without so much as a scratch.

The titanium dial is beautifully crafted with the writing "Huawei Watch GT" engraved on it. Picture: Noel Campion.

On the right side of the watch are the titanium rotatable crown and a long button that’s used in the OS to activate tasks as well as a contact point to hold your finger against for the ECG and arterial stiffness measurements. The ECG feature is not enabled in Ireland yet, but Huawei has told me it’s coming next year.

The watch also has a built-in speaker and mic that can be used to answer calls from your phone directly.

Display

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Picture: Noel Campion.

The case is 46.6mm and features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED circular display. There’s a sizeable bezel but it’s not something I’ve really noticed in daily use. The screen can get bright and reading it outdoors was never an issue. Colours are vibrant and the text is pin sharp and large enough to read easily.

Health and Fitness

The GT 3 Pro has over 100 workout modes, GPS tracking, sleep tracking, skin temperature and a barometer sensor. It also has all-day heart and SpO2 tracking as well as monitoring your skin temperature.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has over 100 workout modes. Picture: Noel Campion.

The new arterial stiffness feature doesn’t show up on the iPhone version of the Huawei Health app. It works perfectly on Android phones but for some reason, you need to have an active SIM installed to enable it. Every time I check it, it comes up as ‘slightly stiff’ but it advised me that my results are in the acceptable range for my age. To improve the result the advice is to exercise more and not to drink or smoke.

I had no problems wearing the watch while swimming since it is waterproof up to 5ATM. It can track your swimming activities and shows not only the length, calories and heart rate, but it can also give you a full overview of your swimming style, stroke rate, and much more.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro with the black fluoroelastomer. Picture: Noel Campion.

The GPS is excellent too and I used it a lot during cycling trips. As far as I could tell it was extremely accurate and was able to follow my every move as it mapped my route as it tracked my duration, speed, calories burned, altitude, heart rate, aerobic training stress and recovery time.

There's a map built-in in the tracking mode, so if you get lost after a long walk or run, you can use the watch to navigate home. It will just show you the same route home and not a new one that might be faster.

There’s also a new free diving option as well as Apnoea test and apnoea training options.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has excellent features for golfers and free divers. Picture: Noel Campion.

The watch displays diving data in real-time, including the speed, depth, and duration of dives. It has airtight safety reminder settings, such as automatic reminders if you dive too deeply or for an extended period of time. This is hardly a feature most people will use, but I can imagine how useful it would be for those who do.

For golfers, the watch can collect professional swing statistics, including swing speed, swing tempo, backswing time, and downswing time. It also has a driving range mode that meticulously tracks your swing and offers helpful demonstrations and advice to help you improve.

Battery performance

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has up to 14 days of battery. Picture: Noel Campion.

A wireless magnetic 10W charger for the GT 3 Pro is included in the box. It can still be charged with any standard wireless Qi charger, which I found to be a lifesaver if you misplace it or forget to bring it with you. The charging time is around three hours going from 0 to 100%.

Actual battery life is as long as two weeks but you have to turn off a lot of features to achieve this result. With everything turned on I found I was able to get a full week and less with a lot of GPS tracking.

OS and Apps

Harmony OS is improving all the time, but annoyingly, you can still only reply with pre-scripted messages. Using the watch feels fast with no lag in loading apps or swiping through the interface. One niggle would be that it can take several attempts to get a reading when using the arterial stiffness and SpO2 features to get measurements.

The app gallery has some more apps now but it’s still very limited. What you do get is a ton of watch faces. There’s every style of watch face from simple to complex, analogue to digital, free or paid and the quality is excellent.

Verdict

Overall, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro offers, a compelling set of features combined with a stylish and premium design, class-leading battery life and performance that’s hard to beat. The Watch GT 2 Pro, which costs less and has only a few fewer functions, is its main rival.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is available from Harvey Norman, DID, Soundstore, Euronics, Eir, Mint+ and Tecca and is priced from RRP €349 (46mm) and €499 (43mm).