Feature-rich Mio MiVue 818 dash cam does it all

The MiVue 818 is a dash cam that can capture high-quality video at 2K 1,440P and Full HD 1080P and many other excellent features not found on a lot of dash cams.

Design

Mio MiVue 818 dash cam features built-in GPS, wifi and Bluetooth. Picture: Noel Campion

The MiVue 818 dash cam features a non-touch 2.7-inch rear display with four navigation buttons on the right side. Above the buttons is an LED indicator and below is the mic for recording audio. Around the front of the unit is the wide-angle lens with a 140-degree field of view and on the bottom is a slot for the microSD card slot (not supplied). Also on the bottom is the speaker.

Mio MiVue 818 dash cam wiht mount. Picture: Noel Campion

The mount is fairly basic and it’s stuck to the windscreen with 3M sticky tape (you get a spare in the box). The mount slots into a groove on the dash cam. It does allow for a decent amount of tilt and pan to ensure you get the best viewing angles for the camera.

Features

Mio MiVue 818 dash cam with everything that's in the box. Picture: Mio

The MiVue 818 is a wifi and Bluetooth-enabled dash cam that can connect to a phone with the MiVue Pro app installed. The app allows you to update the firmware as well as provide features such as alerting you each time you park the vehicle with the exact parking location using Bluetooth to help you easily find it again later.

The app was slow to connect and disconnect each time you use it. If you’re using an iPhone, it will ask you each and every time if you want to connect to the dash cam's wifi. However, it does come in handy when you want to view or download footage and photos to your phone for viewing or just as a backup.

Also, using the built-in Bluetooth, the mileage logbook can be easily downloaded through the app with the required time zone able to be set and reports sent to an assigned email account for easy shared access to data that may be required. You’ll need to create a user profile on the app which includes the name, registration number of your vehicle as well as the odometer reading.

It can record video up to 2K 1,440P (WQHD) at 30 frames per second or full HD (1,080P) at 60 frames per second. The video quality is excellent and the extra resolution of 2K footage helps to improve small details.

The lens has an f/1.8 aperture for brighter, clearing images during day and night time video.

A number of useful features, such as an Average Speedcam Alert, are offered by the MiVue 818. To help prevent speeding penalties and keep vehicles safe at the proper speed limit, this calculates the remaining time, distance, and average speed to the terminal speed camera.

The MiVue 818 is also compatible with the optional MiVuew A50 rear camera.

Smart features

Mio MiVue 818 sports a 2.7-inch rear display. Picture: Mio

Other features include GPS tracking that alerts drivers to the presence of safety cameras. This enables the use of Mio’s patented SmartAlert Custom Speed Camera functionality, which ensures that the faster that the car is being driven, the earlier the alert of a speed camera ahead is given.

In the event of an accident, GPS coordinate photos can be provided to help support any claims.

Mio MiVue 818 has a 140-degree field of view. Picture: Noel Campion

The MiVue 818 also has a smart parking mode that uses the newest motion sensors. When motion is detected close to the front of the car, the dash cam will instantly turn on and start recording. However, to take advantage of this feature you will need to purchase the optional Mio SmartBox III Hardwire Kit (€42).

The dash cam is aimed to reduce the number of traffic accidents using various advanced driver assistance systems by providing options to keep drivers aware and informed (ADAS). The MiVue 818 has a 3-axis G-sensor, lane departure warning, forward collision warning system, cruise control reminder and fatigue alert. It will tell you if your headlights are off when they should be on and it has a HUD Display Mode among its features. All of these features are optional and can be turned on or off individually.

Mio MiVue 818 has built-in G-sensors to detect movement. Picture: Noel Campion

There’s also an ECO drive mode that analyses driver behaviour and alerts whether the driving style is economical or not.

The MiVue 818 has a built-in G-sensor, which enables it to store and safeguard recorded data in the event that it notices a sudden change in movement. You can be certain that you will have this file in the event of an insurance claim because it cannot be overwritten.

Verdict

The Mio MiVue 818 is a neat unit that won’t take up much space on your windscreen. The mount is also small but I didn’t find it very easy to remove the dash cam. It has a lot of great features and the video quality is good too with enough resolution to satisfy most users but I’m not a big fan of the app which was slow to connect (iPhone) and to preview or download captured footage.

For more info Mio