Workvivo secures €21m in fresh funding

The value of Cork employee communications firm Workvivo has more than tripled after the company raised $22m (€20.85m) in a new round of funding.

Led by Tiger Global who previously invested $16m (€15.16m) in the company founded by John Goulding and Joe Lennon, the new funding will be used to further expand the company and building new features.

The news comes after the company experienced over 150% year-on-year growth for the past three years. In the last year, Workvivo has opened new offices in Boston, London and Dublin and the team has grown sixfold since 2020, with headcount reaching 123.

Workvivo's internal employee communications platform allows workers to share, post, comment and even podcast or live stream. Its customers include Amazon, Bupa, TELUS International and Clipper Logistics.

To date, Workvivo has received backing worth $38m (€36m) from Tiger Global, Frontline Ventures, Enterprise Ireland and Zoom founder Eric Yuan.

John Goulding, CEO and co-founder of Workvivo said: “Over the past three years, we have been blown away by the tremendous growth we’ve seen, but mostly by the huge impact the platform has made for our customers."

"We’re working with some of the world’s largest organizations to help them foster world-class workplace cultures. We’re thrilled to announce this new round of funding which will help fuel the next step in our journey.

Goulding said the employee experience is crucial for leaders to prioritize as employees are more burned out and disconnected from their company’s culture than ever.

"People spend a huge amount of their hours each week at work, and they deserve it to be meaningful and to feel a sense of belonging and purpose. CEOs that adapt to the new working world and change the way they engage their employees will create new and better opportunities for their company and retain their best talent in this period of the Great Resignation.”