Check out true wireless earbuds for under €50 

I get the opportunity to test a lot of high-end audio equipment including wireless earphones but I appreciate that not everyone is willing or interested in paying for expensive earbuds. So, the following are three inexpensive earbuds that offer a lot of bang for the euro.

Skullcandy Dime

Skullcandy Dime's funky design is cheerful and fun. Picture Noel Campion

The Skullcandy Dime earbuds are affordable at €30 and while you get what you pay for, they offer excellent sound quality for the price. Rich, enhanced (but not artificial) bass depth is balanced by bright, precise highs.

My review Dime features a bright yellow case with blue buds that come with red ear tips. This is a cheerful combo that is refreshing for those who don’t mind wearing earbuds that make a statement.

You get three sets of ear tips (small, medium and large) along with a matching red lanyard for the case and a short micro USB cable to charge it. It’s a little disappointing to see micro USB rather than USB-C, even at this price.

The build quality is plastic fantastic and is what you’d expect from a set of buds in this price range. The Skullcandy logo on the outside shells of the earpieces is the only design embellishment.

Ergonomically, the Dime is very comfortable and the short stem design is a well-proven design choice that’s ergonomic.

In terms of features, there’s no wireless charging, ANC or app support but you do get Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 sweat/waterproofing and the ability to use either bud in solo mode.

The Skullcandy on the outside of each bud is where you’ll find the touch controls for playback, calls and volume. These work well most of the time but they’re not as responsive or reliable as more premium earbuds.

Battery life is four hours for the buds with an additional eight hours from the case which is not exceptional.

The Skullcandy Dime offer excellent sound quality with a funky design that many, but not all will love.

Harvey Norman €30

JLab Go Air Pop

The JLab Go Air Pop is the cheapest offering here featuring excellent sound quality and battery life. Picture Noel Campion

The JLab Go Air Pop costs €25 and features surprisingly good sound quality, on earbud EQ modes and the charging cable’s built into the case.

Although there’s nothing too special about the design of the Go Air Pop, you do get a choice of five colours. The plastic build quality doesn’t feel too cheap.

There’s no stem but they do come with removable ear tips that match the colour of the buds and case. You get three sizes of ear tips and they feel light, comfortable and secure in my ears.

They’re also IPX4 sweat-resistant as well as touch controls for volume, playback, voice assistant, calls and the ability to toggle through three EQ modes.

A big bonus for the Go Air Pop is its 32-hour total battery life - eight hours from the buds. Of course, like the Skullcandy Dime, there’s no ANC, wireless charging or app support.

I generally, don’t expect much in the way of sound quality from buds that cost €25 but the Go Air Pop sound better than the buds I’ve tried that are twice their price and the addition of the three switchable EQ modes is a big plus - you can choose from JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost EQ modes.

Overall, the JLab Go Air Pop are impressive for the price offering good sound quality, excellent comfort and a price that won’t break the bank.

Harvey Norman €25

The Ugreen HiTune X6

The Ugreen HiTune X6 comes with ANC, a stylish design and great sound quality. Picture Noel Campion

The most expensive earbuds on this short list are the Ugreen X6 which come in under €50.

What you get for the extra cost is features such as active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, Bluetooth 5.1, low-latency gaming mode and a stylish design and slightly better build quality.

They have a smooth two-tone, silver and glossy black appearance and the buds feature a short stem and come with three pairs of different-sized ear tips and a USB-C charging cable.

The X6 are comfortable but feel slightly bigger in my ears than the other two earbuds. That said, I had no problems wearing them for long periods at a time.

The touch controls provide options for playback, calls, and ANC mode switching. The latter feature offers excellent noise cancellation with up to 35db reduction. The ANC isn’t on par with premium earbuds but is impressive nonetheless.

The sound quality is excellent too with a heavy emphasis on bass but it isn’t as well controlled as I’d like. The overall clarity, detail and soundstage are impressive.

The X6 feature up to six hours from the buds (5.5 hours in ANC mode) and a total of 26 hours with the case.

While the Ugreen HiTune X6 are more expensive than the other two buds on this list, they give you more for the extra money. These are the pick of the bunch unless you don’t care about ANC and the improvement in sound quality.

Amazon.co.uk €48