1More Evo earbuds are more about performance than brand

The 1More Evo wireless ANC earbuds are elegant, comfy, and offer premium sound at a mid-range price.

Design

1More Evo true wireless earbuds come in an attractive box. Picture: Noel Campion

The 1More Evo uses a rounded and long charging case with a flat bottom, which I love because you can open the lid while it sits on a desk. Its shape also makes it easier to place on a wireless charging pad.

They come in a choice of black or white and the charging case has a matte finish with the 1More logo embossed in a rose gold colour on the top of the lid — I received the black version from 1More for this review.

The case has stood up to the abuse I’ve put it through with lots of travelling and sharing a pocket or rucksack with keys and all sorts of other abrasive objects. When you open the lid you can barely make out the pairing button that sits between the two earbuds as they fit snuggly in their charging sockets.

1More Evo true wireless earbuds with hi-res LDAC codec. Picture: Noel Campion

On the surface, the earbuds are shiny, with a rose gold ring accent that looks high-end. The glossy finish is actually a precisely sculpted 3D ceramic panel that creates a mirror-like appearance. 1More says it significantly reduces electromagnetic signal interference, ensuring consistent audio transmission no matter what you’re doing or where you’re going.

The rest of the earbud body matches the case with a matte black textured finish. The buds feature removable silicone ear tips — you get four sizes in the box.

The Evo buds are some of the most stylish buds I’ve tried this year but at first, I struggled to remove them from their charging sockets. Eventually, I discovered that you need to place your finger right into the extra space that’s been designed to make it easier to remove them.

Fit and comfort

Each 1More Evo bud weighs 5.7g. Picture: Noel Campion

Like all earbuds, you need to try the different ear tip sizes to see which one provides the best seal and comfort for your ears. Unlike some earbuds, the part that goes into your ear canal is an oval shape and I found them comfortable to wear. Each bud only weighs 5.7g and they felt secure and never fell out regardless of what activity I was engaged in.

Sound quality and ANC performance

1More Evo buds feature oval-shaped ear tips. Picture: Noel Campion

The Evo's do a decent job of blocking out or at least decreasing the noise around you with its active noise cancellation. Using them on a flight, they greatly diminished engine hum, allowing me to listen to my music without having to turn up the volume excessively. However, while the ANC is good and even great at times, it’s not class-leading. However, if you need good ANC for your daily commute you won’t be disappointed with these.

There are several levels of ANC levels including strong, mild WNR (wind noise reduction) and adaptive, but I generally, used strong. When cycling or on a windy day, I did find the WNR effective at reducing wind noise.

With so many options you can just choose the adaptive mode which dynamically switches between ANC modes based on the environmental noise levels.

There are also two transparency modes — pass-through and voice enhancement.

Call quality is excellent with a total of six mics on board. You also get an advanced noise-cancelling system that blocks out background noise so your caller will hear your voice crystal clear.

The 1More Evo powerful 10mm drivers. They feature SBC, AAC and aptX adaptive as well as LDAC the hi-res audio codec from Sony.

1More Evo feature excellent ANC. Picture: Noel Campion

They sound clear, clean and bright with a decent amount of bass. The sound signature is nicely balanced and is well suited for a broad range of musical genres.

The 1More app is one of my favourites. You can see the battery status for each bud and the charging case at a glance. You can change all the listening modes in the app as well as customise the touch controls.

The SoundID feature is a multiple-choice sound test that will create a personalised sound curve. This ideally, will match your preferences for bass, mids and treble. When I enabled SoundID, I thought it sounded better, but I'd prefer if you could tweak this 'custom' preset via a graphic equaliser.

Battery performance

1More Evo with up to 28 hours of battery life. Picture: Noel Campion

1More claim up to eight hours of battery life from each bud but this is with ANC off. It’s more like 5-6 hours with ANC on which is not exceptional. You can get up to 28 hours when you include the charging case which is more than enough for real-world use.

It’s always great to see wireless charging support and a quick 15-minute fast charge is equal to up to four hours of playtime.

Verdict

The 1More Evo ANC buds come with a lot of premium looks and features that put some of the more expensive earbuds to shame. They offer excellent value for money for those who don’t care as much about the brand as they do about performance, features and sound quality.

1More Evo www.amazon.co.uk Currently on promotion for €167 (€29 off).