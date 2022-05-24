Tronsmart Trip waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a perfect summer companion

There’s something about summer that puts me in a positive mood. The longer days, the warmer weather and the summer tunes.

During my holidays, I spent a lot of time on the beach which gave me an opportunity to fully test the Tronsmart Trip.

Design

The relatively inexpensive Trip comes with IPX7 waterproofing, all wrapped up in a stylish mesh fabric. There are two solid rubber feed on the base of the small speaker that measures 169.5 x 81 x 40.7mm and weighs 328g.

The Trip features large buttons on the top that are easy to see and use for controlling volume, power, pause/play and Bluetooth pairing. On the front is a large Tronsmart logo in the same colour as the buttons. There’s a choice of four colours.

One of the ends has a large rope style loop that makes it easy to carry or secure to something like a branch. The other end has the USB-C charging port and a 3mm headphone jack with a thick rubber cover to ensure waterproofing.

Features and audio quality

Tronsmart Trip with 20 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Picture: Noel Campion

The Tronsmart Trip comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 with the quick connect feature that makes switching from different paired devices seamless. The 5.3 standard has an extended range of 18m in an open space.

While it’s not a deal-breaker, it would have been nice if the Trip was supported in the Tronsmart companion audio app.

The Trip can last up to 20 hours of playtime (50% volume) which is impressive for such a small speaker. You also get a built-in microphone which is a great addition because you can use it for hands-free calls.

The Trip features TrueWireless Stereo pairing which means that you can pair two of them together for a more powerful and expansive stereo setup. I only received one Trip, so I wasn’t able to test this feature.

The Trip uses patented SoundPulse technology with dual full-frequency speakers and dual passive radiators that produce a clean, clear and balanced sound. On a beach, the sound at 100% volume is good enough to hear and enjoy without annoying those near you. It doesn't get really loud and I wouldn’t expect it to for such a small speaker but it doesn't distort at maximum volume either.

Verdict

The Tronsmart Trip is a cute little speaker that’s extremely portable, stylish, fully waterproof and rugged enough to take with you anywhere. The sound quality is excellent and the battery life is stellar.

Tronsmart Trip €26 from AliExpress Tronsmart