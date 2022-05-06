Intelli CarryOn case for AirPods Max is a great travelling companion

The AirPods Max is one of my favourite headphones to use on a daily basis. The sound quality is fantastic, it’s comfortable to wear and I can seamlessly switch between my MacBook Pro, iPad, and iPhone. However, one issue for users of Apple’s premium headphones is the included cover case doesn’t fully protect them. I’ve been using a relatively inexpensive case for my AirPods Max and have found it invaluable, especially for travelling.

Design

Intelli CarryOn case for Apple AirPod Max. Pic: Noel Campion

The Intelli CarryOn is a tough case made from water-resistant woven nylon with a rigid inner liner and equipped with a built-in handle and zipper for all-around protection inside and out.

The double zipper features an outer layer on top and bottom that meet in the middle when the zipper is closed. This prevents splashes and dust from entering the case. While not fully waterproof, it does work well and gives the case a more polished and premium look.

Intelli CarryOn case for Apple AirPod Max. Pic: Noel Campion

On the inside of the top lid is a soft and plush micro-fibre material that protects the aluminium cans of AirPods Max. The other side is specially moulded to perfectly fit the headphones snuggly and securely with a soft furry fabric material.

One of my favourite things about the CarryOn case is the included cable tidy case that’s perfect for storing my 3.5mm to Lightning cable, the Lightning charge cable and a special headphone adapter for use on long-haul flights. This black little case fits nicely into the CarryOn, but I would have preferred it if it was the same colour as the main case.

Features

The carry handle is a great addition and makes using the CarryOn better. Also, the zipper performs well with a smooth but resistant feel as you pull it to open and close the case.

Unlike some cases I’ve seen, the Intelli CarrOn doesn’t feature a passthrough charging slot. While I can see how this would be advantageous, I think it looks awful, is cumbersome and can only lead to accidental damage if you were to remove the case whilst forgetting that it’s still plugged into a charger.

Just like the cover that comes with the AirPod Max, the CarryOn features built-in magnets that let the chip inside the headphones know to put them into deep sleep mode to save battery. This has made a huge difference since I rarely used the original cover. I now find I have to charge the headphones less and am happier that they’re fully protected when not in use.

Verdict

The standard Apple cover for the AirPods Max simply isn’t adequate. Using a case like the CarryOn is an essential accessory to your expensive AirPods Max that not only protects your headphones but functionally, helps by placing them into the low power mode.

The Intelli CarryOn has a premium build quality and a stylish look that will protect your AirPods Max for years to come.

For more, see Intelli