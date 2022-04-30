Elon Musk sells $4bn in Tesla shares after agreeing deal to buy Twitter

Elon Musk sells $4bn in Tesla shares after agreeing deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo/AP)
Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 18:00
Tom Krisher, Associated Press

Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4bn (€3.8bn) – most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

The shares were sold over the past few days at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13.

The world’s richest man, the CEO of Tesla, said in a tweet he does not plan any further sales of the company’s shares.

Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12%, a huge single-day drop.

Tesla investors fear Musk will be distracted by Twitter and less engaged in running the electric car company, analysts said.

Twitter agreed to be acquired by Musk on Monday for $44bn.

It appeared that Musk would borrow up to $25.5bn from a slew of banks to pay for the takeover of Twitter, though the stock sale could fund some of that.

The deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share was announced earlier this week and is expected to close sometime this year.

But before the deal is completed, shareholders will have to weigh in.

So will regulators in the US and in countries where Twitter does business.

So far, though, few hurdles are expected – despite objections from some of Twitter’s own employees and users who worry about Musk’s stance on free speech and what it might mean for harassment and hate speech on the platform.

Tesla shares closed on Thursday down slightly at $877.51.

They are down 17% so far this year.

More in this section

Twitter Climate Disinformation How would Twitter move forward if Elon Musk takes it off stock exchange?
Elon Musk Buys Twitter Explainer: What Twitter could do as privately held company
Meta Facebook Results Meta’s first quarter profit and daily users eclipse Wall Street expectations
TwitterDigitalPlace: International
(Snap Inc)

Snapchat unveils Pixy selfie drone as latest photo-taking gadget

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices